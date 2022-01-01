Twitter reacts to Georgia blowing out Michigan in the Orange Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines enjoyed a magical 2021 season to reach their first College Football Playoff , facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. With a trip to the CFP championship at stake, Jim Harbaugh’s program is getting blown out on the biggest stage.

It didn’t take long for things to get ugly. On the opening drive, the Bulldogs needed just seven plays to cover 80 yards in four minutes. On 1st and goal from the 9-yard line, quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with tight end Brock Bowers for the game-opening touchdown.

Michigan attempted to respond, moving it to Georgia’s 41-yard line. But a 4th and 4 attempt by Cade McNamara fell incomplete, giving the football back to the Bulldogs. Six plays later, Kirby Smart pulled out some trickery with running back Kenny McIntosh throwing a strike to Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard touchdown and a two-score lead.

The Wolverines couldn’t answer, punting after their offense generated just three yards on six plays. While they responded to Georgia’s field goal with one of their own, making it a 17-3 game, the Bulldogs countered with another field goal.

Georgia Bulldogs first-half stats (Orange Bowl) : 27 points, 330 total yards, 75% third-down conversion rate

If Harbaugh and the Wolverines had any hopes for a comeback, they were dashed late in the second quarter. Bennett dropped back and hit a wide-open Jermaine Burton, who coasted in for the 59-yard score and a 27-3 lead.

The Bulldogs head into halftime of the Orange Bowl with one of the biggest first-half leads in CFB Playoff history. Unsurprisingly, the college football world is already thinking about Alabama vs. Georgia.

