ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Twitter reacts to Georgia blowing out Michigan in the Orange Bowl

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlKeV_0daF2MPO00

The Michigan Wolverines enjoyed a magical 2021 season to reach their first College Football Playoff , facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. With a trip to the CFP championship at stake, Jim Harbaugh’s program is getting blown out on the biggest stage.

It didn’t take long for things to get ugly. On the opening drive, the Bulldogs needed just seven plays to cover 80 yards in four minutes. On 1st and goal from the 9-yard line, quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with tight end Brock Bowers for the game-opening touchdown.

Michigan attempted to respond, moving it to Georgia’s 41-yard line. But a 4th and 4 attempt by Cade McNamara fell incomplete, giving the football back to the Bulldogs. Six plays later, Kirby Smart pulled out some trickery with running back Kenny McIntosh throwing a strike to Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard touchdown and a two-score lead.

The Wolverines couldn’t answer, punting after their offense generated just three yards on six plays. While they responded to Georgia’s field goal with one of their own, making it a 17-3 game, the Bulldogs countered with another field goal.

If Harbaugh and the Wolverines had any hopes for a comeback, they were dashed late in the second quarter. Bennett dropped back and hit a wide-open Jermaine Burton, who coasted in for the 59-yard score and a 27-3 lead.

The Bulldogs head into halftime of the Orange Bowl with one of the biggest first-half leads in CFB Playoff history. Unsurprisingly, the college football world is already thinking about Alabama vs. Georgia.

College football world reacts to Orange Bowl game blowout

More must-reads:

Comments / 171

Citizen SC
20h ago

Michigan had a VERY lucky season. They should not have been remotely close to this game, and the proof was displayed tonight. Harbaugh is a joke…

Reply(2)
41
rod runner be be
12h ago

Michigan football players you young men came close. It's just a game. It is part of life. You. win and you lose Some. People will call you a loser. Ignore them and go to the next phase in life. There will be many of them.

Reply(6)
12
Tony El-Ashaad
9h ago

I love my Wolverines, but it was clear from the coin toss Michigan was over matched in size, and later it became evident in speed. And to a certain degree out coached!

Reply(2)
11
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reveals His Plans After Winning The Alamo Bowl

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
MILITARY
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Orange Bowl#College Football Playoff#American Football#Cfp#Espn#Wolverines#Cfb
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Pay Cut

The College Football Coach of the Year seems to be prioritizing W’s over everything. After a disappointing 2-4 COVID-19 season in 2020, longtime program leader Jim Harbaugh took a 10 percent pay cut for the 2021 fiscal year. But despite his drop in pay, the Michigan head coach has his 12-1 team poised for a shot at a national title in this year’s College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

32K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy