A 92-year-old man died after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Thursday after one crossed into the oncoming lane in Cumberland County. The wreck was reported at 4:23 p.m. in the 400 block of Irving Avenue, or Route 552, in Upper Deerfield, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO