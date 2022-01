The Democratic gubernatorial candidate has repeatedly said he considers the state his home. Nick Kristof's much-publicized bid to become Oregon's next governor has encountered a long-expected hurdle: the question of whether or not the former globetrotting New York Times columnist meets the state's three-year residency requirement for its top elected office. The Democrat's attorneys have argued for months that he does qualify; they even released a 15-page memo laying out Kristof's upbringing in Yamhill, his long-held love for the state and his increasing presence here recently as he took over the family farm. But the Oregon Secretary of State's Office still has questions. A day after Kristof formally filed to run for office, state elections officials sent him notice that they need more information to decide whether he actually can. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Read the full story on the OPB website. {loadposition sub-article-01} RELATED STORIES - Kristof banks $1 million for governor's race- Nick Kristof announces run for Oregon governor- Outsiders shake up wide open race for Oregon governor

OREGON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO