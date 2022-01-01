16-Year-Old Injured In Mecosta County Crash

A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries following a crash in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday just before 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle injury accident on 20 Mile Road, just West of 45th Avenue in Fork Township.

They say they were advised that the accident was between a van and a dirt bike.

Deputies say, once on scene, they were informed that a 72-year-old Barryton woman was traveling West on 20 Mile Road, and had rear-ended a westbound dirt bike driven by a 16-year-old Barryton teen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 72-year-old woman had no injuries.

However, deputies say the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says no further information is being released at this time, and the investigation is on-going.