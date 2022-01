I would love to see a talented grown up child actress like Kim So Hyun or Park Eun Bin win a year end drama Daesang but alas it’s likely not their time (yet). The KBS 2021 Year End Drama Awards are being postulated to be the least competitive and interesting among the Big Three networks due to having zero major hits in dramas other than the weekend long family drama. From the two being Revolutionary Sisters and Gentleman and Young Lady will come the Daesang winner and it’s between Yoon Joo Sang in the former and Cha Hwa Young for the latter. I think Kim So Hyun and her saguek River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin and her sageuk The King’s Affection will both get plenty of awards for themselves and the rest of the cast but since neither were certified hits it’s hard for KBS to give either the Daesang even if the two actresses hard carried the dramas. So I’m more interested to see Kim So Hyun and Lee Do Hyun host together, and his Youth of May was also a shining light for KBS even with the low ratings as it proved one can do the democracy protest era of the 1980’s and not piss off K-netizens lol.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO