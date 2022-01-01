ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulane Women’s Basketball Game Sunday at Houston Postponed

By Richie Mills
 1 day ago

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference women’s basketball game between Tulane and Houston that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Houston, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Houston program.

The two programs have the discretion to reschedule the game.

The Green Wave are back home Wednesday, January 5 when it welcomes Central Florida to Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}

