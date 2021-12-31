ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Medical incident leads to one-car crash in Ottawa County

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
On Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a one-car personal injury crash on westbound I-196 near the 63 mile marker.

Updated information from witnesses was that CPR was in progress, according to the report. The investigation at the scene determined the driver, a 40-year-old male from Grand Rapids had been driving his white Lincoln sedan westbound when he veered off the roadway. He struck a variety of small trees and sign posts before coming to rest near the ditch, on the north side of the roadway.

The male was transported to St. Mary's Hospital by Life EMS. The investigation also suggests a medical incident precipitated the crash off the roadway.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Unit. Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch (800-249-0911), the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (616-738-4000), or Silent Observer (877-88-SILENT or MOSOTIPS.com).

