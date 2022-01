Today marks the highest daily average for new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic as 20,320 Ohioans have tested positive over the past 24 hours. Ohio's hospitals report being understaffed to serve the crush of patients they are caring for in their facilities. Dr. Robert Wyllie of the Cleveland Clinic says more than 3000 people are hospitalized in the Northern zone where Cleveland is located. He says it's the highest ever in that zone. And Wyllie says the Cleveland Clinic itself has more than 1,000 patients in its hospital with COVID. Of those, 210 in ICU. He says more than 2,700 workers there are out with COVID right now.

