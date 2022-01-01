ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minnesota Wild eager for fittingly frigid Winter Classic vs. Blues

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ashMH_0daEyotc00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Goligoski grew up in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, precisely the type of up-north community where a pair of hockey skates are as prevalent of a possession as the snowblower and the parka.

Winter activity for Goligoski and his friends was an easy pick. They took their sticks and pucks to the rink at the elementary school playground two blocks down the street from his home.

Goligoski’s career on the ice is about to come full circle.

In the veteran defenseman’s first season with his home-state team, the Minnesota Wild will play in the NHL’s marquee outdoor event for the first time Saturday night when they face the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic at Target Field.

The game the Wild have long lobbied the league to host was delayed a year by the pandemic.

“If any state would appreciate an outdoor game, it would definitely be Minnesota. Those are my favorite hockey memories growing up, playing on the outdoor rink,” said Goligoski, one of nine players on the Wild roster who’ve participated in a fresh-air NHL game. He played for Pittsburgh in the Winter Classic in 2011 at Heinz Field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Waw6w_0daEyotc00
Minnesota Wild players practice at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, for Saturday’s NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

There have been 637 players drafted in league history who were born in Minnesota, according to NHL records. That’s the most of any U.S. state. Goligoski and teammates Nick Bjugstad and Rem Pitlick are the Minnesota natives on the Wild among the 49 players who have appeared in a game this season, also the most of any state.

“It is a sense of pride in that way. It’s obviously such a great organization, the way the communities support the game and how important hockey is to this state,” Goligoski said.

The Wild have played outdoors once before, in a Stadium Series game in 2016 at the University of Minnesota’s football stadium. Wild goalie Cam Talbot posted a shutout in the Heritage Classic in 2016 with the Edmonton Oilers.

“The elements are different, but the game’s the same,” Talbot said.

The Blues hosted the Winter Classic in 2017 at Busch Stadium, the home of Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals. This will be the 13th edition of the Winter Classic and the 33rd outdoor game the NHL has staged.

“It’s so much fun,” said forward Marcus Foligno, who’s from Buffalo, New York. “After school, you tell your buddies, ‘Hey, let’s meet here at 5 o’clock,’ and then before you know it you have 20 people out there playing.”

The Wild won’t quite have their full crew. Captain and defenseman Jared Spurgeon and stalwart forward Joel Eriksson Ek won’t play because of injuries. Standout defenseman Jonas Brodin is in the COVID-19 protocols, though the Wild were hoping he can be cleared in time for the game.

About that game: It’s going to be awfully cold, fittingly. The temperature in the Twin Cities on Saturday was forecast to stay below zero the entire day, so the evening start time won’t make it much worse. It’s expected to be around minus-5 degrees at faceoff.

“I don’t know what to expect. I see how cold it’s going to be, but I don’t know how cold it will feel,” Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said earlier this week. “We’re going to do our part gearing up and do the best we can to be ready for it.”

The NHL designed the snow-covered home of the Minnesota Twins to look like a frozen lake, with a log cabin warming house in center field and eight mini-rinks to simulate pond-style play next to the main sheet of ice that was coated with 350 gallons of paint. The music stage was built like a dock. Pine trees and deer statues completed the scene, as light snow fell on Friday afternoon while each team skated through a light practice.

“It actually wasn’t bad. The fingertips were really the only things that I experienced cold. I don’t think the guys were,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “It was a little bit funky at the start, a lot of snow coming down in our eyes and the shields were getting fogged up. When it stopped snowing there, it got a lot better.”

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov won’t be fazed. He’s actually from Siberia.

“I loved playing as a kid and even just recently with a long break, we got a chance to go play some outdoor hockey,” Kaprizov said. “I love it. It’s always a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Blues Winter Classic game against Wild could be coldest in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS — Come Saturday morning, the Blues fans who made the trip north to watch the Winter Classic in Minnesota in-person might just be clamoring for the comfort of their own couch. At least if mother nature does what she's expected to do. When the Blues and Wild meet...
NHL
Durango Herald

Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ViaTravelers

Top 10 Minnesota Road Trips to Take in 2022

Minnesota has a variety of charming small towns. From the South Minnesota farming communities to Northern Minnesota's pine lodge settlements, and everything in between. What I like most about Minnesota is that visiting each city and town is more than just going to a tiny community, on the off chance that you may see something.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Nick Bjugstad
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blue Jackets Activate Patrik Laine And Adam Boqvist

The Blue Jackets will have some help in the lineup tonight against Nashville as the team announced that winger Patrik Laine and defenseman Adam Boqvist have both been activated off injured reserve. Laine has been out of the lineup for nearly two months with an oblique strain. Prior to the...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

2021 In Review: Minnesota’s Top Sports Stories

From gold medal-winners to the Gophers reclaiming the axe to the emergence of young superstars, it was a year to remember for Minnesota sports fans. Here are the biggest Minnesota sports stories from 2021. Wolves Name Chris Finch Head Coach After Firing Ryan Saunders (Feb. 22) (credit: Getty Images) A day after firing Ryan Saunders when the Timberwolves had the worst record in the NBA, the team named Chris Finch its next head coach. Then-President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas called Finch “one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA.” Gophers Hire Ben Johnson As Men’s Basketball Coach (March 22) (credit: CBS) Richard Pitino...
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Target Field comes up with new foods, just for the Winter Classic

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – With a sheet of ice set to temporarily cover the infield, the menus at Target Field have been reengineered to bring a little extra comfort to fans at the upcoming 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. Delaware North – which operates food, beverage and retail...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Nhl Winter Classic#Ap#The Minnesota Wild#The St Louis Blues
US News and World Report

Minnesota Town Breaks Record for Longest Skate Path in US

WARROAD, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota town of Warroad now boasts the longest skate path in the country after residents paved the path last year as a way for community members to safely gather amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Riverbend Skate Path along the Warroad River in northern Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy