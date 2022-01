TAMPA -- The New York Rangers capitalized on miscues by the Tampa Bay Lightning before recovering for a 4-3 shootout win at Amalie Arena on Friday. Barclay Goodrow scored twice against his former team, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves for the Rangers (20-8-4), who had lost four of their past five games. Mika Zibanejad scored the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO