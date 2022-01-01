Suspect at large after shooting in Overland on New Year’s Eve

OVERLAND, Mo. — A person was shot following an argument in Overland on New Year’s Eve, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Miriam. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect, whose identity has not been released. Investigators said the suspect and victim know each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

