Porzingis scores 24 to help Mavericks beat Kings 112-96

Happy New Year's Eve! For the 15th year in a row, Kings fans everywhere are looking forward to the dawn of a new year as it marks just another step closer to the promised land. After all, the number of years a franchise can suffer this horribly is finite, right? RIGHT?! Standing in the Kings' way of this new dawn was the damaged Dallas Mavericks, looking for revenge after Chimezie Metu ripped their hearts out on Wednesday night. Today's matchup presented an opportunity for the Kings to either close out this weird year on a high note, or wrap it up with a lame bow and send us all out with ample motivation to drink during our New Year's Eve festivities. For the last time of this wack year, let's see how they did:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO