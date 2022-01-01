ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea's 2021 crude oil imports fell 2.3% - preliminary data

 1 day ago

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's crude oil imports fell 2.3% to 958.0 million barrels in 2021, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on Saturday.

Data also showed December crude oil imports edged up 0.3% to 84.7 million barrels from a year earlier.

Final data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC).

Details are as follows (in millions of barrels):

* Actual import figures

Note: The ministry does not break down imports by country of origin.

Reporting by Joori Roh: Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

