ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Judge: Laid off I-95 Service Plaza McDonald's workers to be rehired, get back pay

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge ruled that the owner of a Darien McDonald's franchise violated labor laws. Four...

bronx.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

McDonald’s Settles A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit With Black Franchisee For $33.5 Million

Former MLB athlete Herb Washington used to be considered McDonald’s largest Black franchisee in the country with 27 restaurants to his name as of 2017. By the time he filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination in February 2021, Washington only owned 14. He alleged the fast-food enterprise “pigeonholed him into operating restaurants in low-volume Black neighborhoods and then forced him to sell his locations after he complained.” In 2017, according to CNBC, McDonald’s told Washington that he was ineligible to continue expanding his store base, which he had hoped to do in order to offset the costs of store renovations required...
MLB
ABC7 Chicago

'You feel like a hero': McDonald's worker saves choking customer

A Minnesota 15-year-old is being hailed a hero after rushing to the aid of one of her customers at McDonald's. The Saturday shift started out pretty standard. "Yeah, ya know, the standard in and out rush, lunch rush, people like...the line was completely packed," said Sydney Raley. Raley has worked...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
News 12

Judge orders owner of a local McDonald’s to return workers to work, provide compensation

A judge has ordered the owner of a local McDonald’s to allow his employees to return to work and provide them compensation for back wages and other losses. An administrative law judge of the National Labor Relations Board found owner George Michell used pandemic layoffs as a way to get rid of four workers who were fighting for better working conditions and a union along interstate service plazas across Connecticut.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Back Pay#Mcdonald
Hartford Courant

Connecticut McDonald’s workers, union activists, get their jobs back in federal labor board decision

A federal labor judge ruled that a McDonald’s restaurant owner used coronavirus pandemic layoffs as a “scheme” to permanently dump four workers who were active in unionizing efforts. Administrative Law Judge Donna N. Dawson found that the workers, who had been employed at the McDonald’s at the service plaza on I-95 in Darien, were targeted by owner Michell Enterprises for protected activities. ...
HARTFORD, CT
uticaphoenix.net

McDonald’s to pay Black store owner $33

McDonald’s will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company accusing it of racial discrimination. Herb Washington, who is Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed a lawsuit in...
ECONOMY
Mercury News

Teenage McDonald’s worker jumps through window to save customer

(CNN) — When 15-year-old Sydney Raley’s parents arrived to pick her up from her shift at McDonald’s, an ambulance and a police car were outside the restaurant. “Please tell me that’s not something for Sydney,” her dad said. It kind of was — but...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Popculture

DoorDash Worker Raises Eyebrows With Viral Video of Rejected McDonald's Orders Without Tips

A DoorDash driver went viral on TikTok after posting a video showing shelves full of McDonald's orders that other DoorDash drivers refused to deliver, allegedly because the people who ordered them did not include a tip. The TikTok user Jhordan the Model claimed that as independent contractors, DoorDash drivers are not obligated to pick up every order. In July, DoorDash drivers organized a one-day strike over the company's tipping policies.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Effingham Radio

Kellogg’s Employees Back To Work

Kellogg’s workers are back on the job after nearly three months on strike. It comes with a new contract that includes a cost of living wage adjustment and increased benefits. Workers at four plants across the country had been on strike. The company recently came under fire for saying...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy