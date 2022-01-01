Judge: Laid off I-95 Service Plaza McDonald's workers to be rehired, get back pay

Former MLB athlete Herb Washington used to be considered McDonald’s largest Black franchisee in the country with 27 restaurants to his name as of 2017. By the time he filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination in February 2021, Washington only owned 14. He alleged the fast-food enterprise “pigeonholed him into operating restaurants in low-volume Black neighborhoods and then forced him to sell his locations after he complained.” In 2017, according to CNBC, McDonald’s told Washington that he was ineligible to continue expanding his store base, which he had hoped to do in order to offset the costs of store renovations required...

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO