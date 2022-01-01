ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew County, AR

Hunter finds possible human skeletal remains in Drew County

By Alexis Nalley
 1 day ago

DREW COUNTY, Ark. – A local hunter contacted the Drew County Sheriff’s Office after finding what he believed to be human skeletal remains.

Officers said the caller found the remains Monday along a shooting lane in a wooded area where he hunts.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department photographed the scene and sent the remains to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for testing, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Mark Gober, the remains were weathered and appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, possibly even years.

Community Policy