NBA

NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson Signs 10-day Contract with Pacers

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Pacers reportedly signed veteran guard Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract with the team short-handed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Saturday morning. Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files first reported Stephenson planned to sign with the Pacers on Friday night....

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

NBA World Is Stunned By Lance Stephenson Tonight

Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night was quickly overshadowed by an unlikely foe: Indiana Pacers forward Lance Stephenson. No, folks. It’s not 2014. The year is 2022 and Stephenson is showing out. In his first home game with the Pacers since the 2017-18 season,...
NBA
1075thefan.com

The Best Thing About The Pacers Currently? A Guy On A 10-Day Contract

It seems like every week I vent about the Pacers. It’s not because I want to or because I’m employed to, it’s because if I don’t get out my frustrations about this team then all that will be left is the apathy. Many have already become apathetic, how could you not? The team is floundering 10 games under .500, in the middle of a five-game losing streak and is currently dealing with multiple players in COVID protocols. Even when those players return and the roster is full it’s not like this team was contending for anything prior to it. A blessing in disguise may be that because of COVID protocols the Pacers brought back Lance Stephenson with a 10-day contract. It’s pretty rare that such a beloved fan favorite can be a 10-day contract guy but that’s exactly the state of the Pacers at the moment. Lance brings a toughness, a swagger and a throwback mentality that this organization has sorely lacked in recent years.
NBA
NBA
Sports
NBA

