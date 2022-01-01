NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson Signs 10-day Contract with Pacers

It seems like every week I vent about the Pacers. It’s not because I want to or because I’m employed to, it’s because if I don’t get out my frustrations about this team then all that will be left is the apathy. Many have already become apathetic, how could you not? The team is floundering 10 games under .500, in the middle of a five-game losing streak and is currently dealing with multiple players in COVID protocols. Even when those players return and the roster is full it’s not like this team was contending for anything prior to it. A blessing in disguise may be that because of COVID protocols the Pacers brought back Lance Stephenson with a 10-day contract. It’s pretty rare that such a beloved fan favorite can be a 10-day contract guy but that’s exactly the state of the Pacers at the moment. Lance brings a toughness, a swagger and a throwback mentality that this organization has sorely lacked in recent years.

