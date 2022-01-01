‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Is Ready To ‘Get Back Into It’

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we finally at the end of the hiatus that’s been going for most of the month?. We wish we had a favorable answer to this question, mostly because we know there’s a lot of enthusiasm out there for more of this show. After all, we share in much of it! Unfortunately, though, the series is still off the air, and is going to continue to be MIA for at least one more week. Pending some sort of last-minute change you will get a chance to see season 13 episode 7 on January 2, and then also one titled “A Land of Wolves” on January 9. There’s no indication yet as to what is coming beyond that, but we’re hoping to have a little bit more information in due time. (Just know that with the NFL playoffs and the Olympics coming, there will be another hiatus at some point in the reasonably near future.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO