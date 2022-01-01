IceHogs Goaltender Cale Morris Signs First NHL Contract & First NHL Call-up to Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Cale Morris on a one-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2021-22 season ($750,000 salary cap hit). Additionally, Morris has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned to the taxi squad.
In a corresponding roster move, goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been assigned to the Blackhawks active roster.
Morris, 25, is 1-0-0 in two contests this season with Rockford, registering a 1.64 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. Morris has also appeared in 14 games this year with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout.
Last season, Morris made his professional hockey debut with the IceHogs, going 2-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .923 save percentage, leading the club in both categories. The Colorado native played four seasons with the University of Notre Dame from 2016-20, compiling a 58-35-11 record in 106 games with a 2.18 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and 11 shutouts.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.
