Philadelphia, NY

Six people injured during wild shootout on Philadelphia street

By Jesse O’Neill
NYPost
 1 day ago
A Philadelphia police vehicle is seen parked next to chalk marks that identified spent bullet casings. AP / Michael Perez

Six people were struck by gunfire after more than 80 shots were fired during a wild gunfight in Philadelphia.

The hail of gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. on a busy street lined with restaurants and shops in Germantown, according to WPVI-TV.

Security footage showed a group of people ambushed on the street corner when a van pulled up carrying six people wearing masks.

The attackers opened fire on the group — some of whom returned fire, the station said.

A 21-year-old woman was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As police investigated the shootout, five men between the ages of 19 and 29 checked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Community members gathered Friday to call for an end to record high gun violence in Philadelphia.

A man walks past a parked vehicle with a bullet holes in the rear window.

“No doubt it’s alarming, and it appears to be more like a war zone,” Hassan Abdi from Germantown Mosque told the station.

“Stop pointing fingers, the district attorney, the police commissioner, the court system needs to get their act together. They know what the scope of the problem is. Let’s figure it out,” City Council President Darrell Clarke reportedly said.

The shooters remained in the wind on New Year’s Eve and no arrests had been made. Detectives were looking into what led to the gunfight.

NYPost

