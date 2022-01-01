ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022. New Year's...

AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-CAPITOL RIOT-CAPITOL POLICE — Capitol Police were ill-prepared for the thousands of protesters who descended on Capitol Hill during last year’s insurrection. A year later, the force is still reeling and questions remain about whether the Capitol is adequately protected. By Michael Balsamo...
The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

In yet another transparent move to deflect and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her pending and very active investigations into Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.
Ted Cruz's Daughter Disses Him on TikTok: 'I Really Disagree With Most of His Views'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz would consider running for president again, but we know one person who wouldn’t vote for him: his own daughter. Last week, Cruz appeared on The Truth Gazette, an Alabama-based conservative news service. Asked by 15-year-old host Brilyn Hollyhand whether he’d consider running for president again, Texas’ junior senator replied, “Absolutely. In a heartbeat.”
One More Person Agreed to Marry Donald Trump Jr.

He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for daddy. Can I make it any more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., eldest of former president Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, are engaged and have been for a year, reportedly. This news is more of a coming-out party for her “almost eight-carat” ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret from the public—until she made an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it appears they even managed to snag a photo op with papa! It was a happy birthday indeed.
Ted Cruz says there’s a ‘chance’ a Republican House could try to impeach Biden

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes there is a possibility that Republicans in the House of Representatives could try to impeach President Joe Biden after the 2022 midterm elections. “I do think there’s a chance of that. Whether it’s justified or not … the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him,” Cruz said on his podcast, referring to former President Donald Trump.
Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
