Volleyball

DRC Player of the Year: Baylor-bound Kyndal Stowers still has another year to dominate at Guyer

By Ryan Collingwood
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077dLy_0daEuHXF00

Blistering kills are Kyndal Stowers’ favorite.

Guyer’s junior outsider hitter has a tendency of making defenders nervous when her 5-foot-11 frame elevates at the net, her eyes locked on a floating pass from one of her trusty setters.

Stowers often proceeds to hammer a volleyball off the hardwood or the sore hands of a helpless libero, a sequence seen countless times by coach Leslie Jackson.

But Stowers, who totaled 533 kills this past season and has well over 1,000 in her career, also sees the value in versatility.

The All-State talent and District 5-6A MVP is also a soft-handed passer, a spring-heeled blocker and a heads-up defender who had 516 digs.

It’s why some of the finest NCAA programs in the country came calling before Stowers committed to Baylor in July.

“It’s a nice asset to have, to be versatile and do whatever it takes,” said Stowers, who led her club, Texas Advantage, to a national title last summer. “Be a setter one day, a libero another day. Just continue to get work in at other positions and be able to hit on both sides of the net so that when I get to college, I won’t have any restrictions.”

Already among the most decorated players in Texas, Stowers — the 2021 Denton Record-Chronicle Player of the Year — continues to find more boxes to check.

Consider her bloodline.

Her mother, Tina Vaughan Stowers, played at Baylor before pursuing an outdoor volleyball career. She was also a head varsity coach.

Her father, Donald Stowers, was a defensive back at New Mexico State before a high school coaching career that included a stop as the head football coach at Little Elm.

Genetics have certainly helped Kyndal Stowers, but her competitive fire was birthed by a sibling rivalry.

Three years younger than her brother and former Guyer star quarterback Eli Stowers, the two helped sharpen each other’s respective crafts before he went on to play at Texas A&M.

“Eli and I, we were always going [at] it and trying to be better than each other,” she said. “And some days he would need someone to throw to, so I’d go out there and be his receiver.”

Her collegiate plans already cemented, Stowers hopes to get Guyer deep in the 6A playoffs as a senior in 2022, after an early exit this season, and to continue her development.

“There’s always something to reach for and to improve,” she said. “After watching [the] NCAA Tournament this year, it makes me want to be ready for when I get there and [am] playing against the best.”

See the full All-DRC Volleyball Team here.

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

