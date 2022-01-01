ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Custom ROMS and VoWifi/VoLTE

xda-developers
 1 day ago

Would like to flash my stock rom but have read...

forum.xda-developers.com

xda-developers

General custom rom for esoteric device?

I have an projector with a custom rom that came from china. It doesnt have any clear company or anything like that but I can find in some menus that it is an MStar device. MST142b. The android version is 6.0. I cannot install any app that manages settings and...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

aptx Adaptive compatibility

Is the Oppo Find X2 Pro compatible with aptx Adaptive?. I bought some earbuds (Bang and Olufsen Beoplay EQ), which are compatible with it. But I can hear no sound, unless I switch the codec down to aptx..... Which is two times a pain, first because I have to downgrade the connections, and also because I have to manually do it every time!
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Change lockscreen clock!!!

So I am sure this has been asked many times, I just cant seem to find it, lol. I hate the digital square clock thing on the lock screen and from what I can tell and read there is not an easy way to change this. Nice!!. I am rooted,...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Q: Android Wifi "Limited connection" - what triggers this?

Sometimes when my Android device (OnePlus 5, Android version 10) is connected to my mobile router, it shows "limited connection" in my wifi settings. The connection still appears to work fine, however I wonder what exactly (technically) would trigger this message?. Is it, Android tries to access some host from...
CELL PHONES
#Rom#Volte#Vowifi Volte#Vowifi#Arrow Os
xda-developers

GH4 (YQT T8L-branded) "no sim"

I cannot tell if the seller sent me their last broken device or if they know exactly what's wrong with it and they want to scam me with sending it back and forth so they "fix" it by software. they even told me in an email to prove it doesn't take the sim inserted in the proper position and they said i should send it back to them but if it has no issues i'll be paying for shipping twice. lovely implication that i can't push the simcard in the only position it could work in.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Speakers' sound quality with third party apps

I noticed that the sound coming from the speakers is different depending on the app I use :. - when I play games like Dokkan Battle/One Piece TC (Bandai Namco) or Clash Royale (Supercell) the sound has bad quality (less volume, less bass, less deep), it seems to come only from the right side of the speakers..
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Can not enter fastboot mode on TCL S615

Attempting to unlock bootloader in order to root the device. Connected through ADB over TCP/IP. Just performs a normal reboot. Returns nothing. I think I'm either missing a driver or the TV doesn't support entering fastboot mode.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

lg stylo 5 mode 22, no network, no radio, wifi only

I'm having trouble with my LG stylo 5 well, two of them, one, on start up, froze on LG logo, so i did the power +vol. down, it turned off, and won't come back on.. won't charge battery, nothing, I took battery out, charged it, tested plug, it's not charging when plugged it to. charger, I held down buttons with battery out to drain all power, put back together, still nothing.. its on tracfone.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
xda-developers

WITSON help , Not record FM Stations...

I can enter the factory settings with the code 3711. and every time it is turned off and on, the fm stations are erased. and also the configuration of the icons on the screen. Enter the extra settings 3711 (and it does not record what I set, except for the changes, it restarts, and everything returns to the way it was without effect)
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

How to create configurable watch faces?

I created a few working watch faces for the GT2 and Watch 3. The only thing I can't figure out is how to create configurable watch faces. There are multiple working watch faces on the watch preinstalled (Watch 3 Pro) where I can switch between 2 styles. How can I do this on my own?
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Screen mirroring on a Sony KD-49XD8005 AndroidTV not working (anymore)

I'm trying to mirror the screen of my Samsung Galaxy A3 Smartphone (using the pre-installed "Smart View" app) on a Sony KD-49XD8005 TV (using the pre-installed "Screen Mirroring" app) and it just isn't working. More precisely it isn't working anymore, because some time ago it did work. I can't provide many details, sadly, because it was the TV of my sister back then. I got it from her only a few days ago. Just one thing: it was definitely an older Android TV version back then.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

My Tv with Android is crap - is it possible to swap the ROM?

New to this so excuse my ignorance on this subject. I have received a 65 4K TV from a brand I do now know (perhaps just a sticker brand?) called PEERLESS. The Android it comes with is horrible. Is it possible to change the ROM on a TV?. Thank so...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

R845F OTA issue after CSC change

I change CSC on my Galaxy Watch3 few months ago to get Samsung pay working. It was originally Indian version and changed it to somewhere in Europe. I cannot get any OTA after that. When I check software update it says the watch is on the latest version which is not true.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Descendant 12 based on Android 12 is here for the POCO F3, POCO X3, and more

The Descendant custom ROM is quite popular in the aftermarket development community, providing an alternative experience to users who want to retain the ability to customize their device and still stick closer to the stock Android look and feel. Over the years, Descendant has managed to create its own loyal fanbase who like the ROM and its unique features for good reason. Now, the Descendant team has announced the first official builds of Descendant 12 based on Android 12.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy caught in the wild

We have been covering tons, and I mean tons of Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks, and it seems we will continue to do so until Samsung officially announces its new Galaxy S flagship. Rumors suggest that we are getting closer to the launch of new Samsung devices. It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally launch next week. Still, we will focus on the new iteration of the Galaxy S series that will allegedly arrive in February, as it was allegedly captured in some pictures.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

S20 Ultra help - status bar hiding

No idea what I've done. My status/notification bar automatically hides itself. Usually it's hidden on home screen only which is how I like it. Now, it hides everywhere and I have fullscreen gestures on so I swipe to go back, recents etc. Android version 10. One UI version 2.1. Running...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Instagram on P40 Pro

Hi to everyone. I will make short this expaining of my problem as much as its possible. So, open instagram and go in instagram story, than appears on down side so big black empty place. When post something, everything looks like its croped or zoomed in. Not in full original size. And when i switch accounts, go on second one and come back again on my main account, that black empty space is gone and finally my story appear in fully original size. And that stay only until im there in app. When i exit once than need again to switch accounts until black space remove. But because its anoying to do that everytime when i wish to add something on my story, i want to ask you guys does anyone of you have same problem like i have and does anyone have solution for solve this problem? I tried with reinstall app, restart phone, tried different versions(btw my current version is 179.0.0.26.132 bcs that is last perfect version for me and on newer version whole application is smaller and dont show on full size screen and that really pissed me off when looks like i look in old Sony Xperia z5), tried with change resolution but nothing help. You all guys can see clearly what is problem on video below. If anyone have any suggestion or know how to solve this anoying problem, please write below. Thanks.
CELL PHONES

