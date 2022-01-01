Custom ROMS and VoWifi/VoLTE

Hi to everyone. I will make short this expaining of my problem as much as its possible. So, open instagram and go in instagram story, than appears on down side so big black empty place. When post something, everything looks like its croped or zoomed in. Not in full original size. And when i switch accounts, go on second one and come back again on my main account, that black empty space is gone and finally my story appear in fully original size. And that stay only until im there in app. When i exit once than need again to switch accounts until black space remove. But because its anoying to do that everytime when i wish to add something on my story, i want to ask you guys does anyone of you have same problem like i have and does anyone have solution for solve this problem? I tried with reinstall app, restart phone, tried different versions(btw my current version is 179.0.0.26.132 bcs that is last perfect version for me and on newer version whole application is smaller and dont show on full size screen and that really pissed me off when looks like i look in old Sony Xperia z5), tried with change resolution but nothing help. You all guys can see clearly what is problem on video below. If anyone have any suggestion or know how to solve this anoying problem, please write below. Thanks.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO