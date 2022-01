ORCHARD LAKE — DeCorion Temple made a quick splash in his return to the basketball court over Christmas break and the rim rocked like it was hit by a tidal wave. Back from a three-game absence dealing with bumps and bruises from football season, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 6-foot-7 big fella stepped on the floor for the first time this season Monday in his No. 1 in the state Eaglets’ 73-46 thrashing of Canton at the Holiday Extravaganza showcase and immediately showed off his health and his hops. Shortly after entering the contest, Temple stole a Canton pass at midcourt and soared in untouched for a highlight-reel jam.

ORCHARD LAKE VILLAGE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO