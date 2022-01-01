At Least One Wounded in East Bay Mall Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released the photos of two men wanted in connection to the deadly double shooting outside Club Risqué in the city’s Wissinoming section. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 5900 block of Tacony Street. On Friday, police released a video and still images of the two suspects. The video also includes a woman who is considered a person of interest. The department said the first suspect, along with the person of interest, arrived at the club in a black Nissan. The two left in the same car after the shooting. The shooting killed a 32-year-old man and another man in his 40s. Police said the shooting started after an argument. Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call 911. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

