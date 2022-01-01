ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At Least One Wounded in East Bay Mall Shooting

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of police officers swarmed into Concord’s Sunvalley Mall...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of Vallejo Man

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police arrested a suspect early Monday morning for her alleged involvement in the homicide of a 55-year-old Vallejo resident, the Vallejo Police Department announced. Officers responded to reports of an argument and sounds of gunshots at 11:42 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of...
VALLEJO, CA
cbslocal.com

Oakland Shooting Early Tuesday Leaves 2 Adults in Critical Condition

AKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left two adults hospitalized in critical condition, According to authorities. Police dispatchers received a call just before 12:30 a.m. from someone reporting the shooting in the 9700 block of D Street north of 98th Avenue in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Wounded In Sunvalley Mall Shooting Was Coming To Aid Of Robbery Victim

CONCORD (KPIX) — A man who was coming to the aid of a robbery victim at Concord’s Sunvalley Mall on New Year’s Eve was wounded in a shooting that sent terrified shoppers scrambling for cover. The mall went into lockdown as Concord police searched for the gunmen. Employees described a chaotic scene with shoppers running for cover after they heard a gunshot inside the shopping center around 3:45 Friday afternoon. Michelle Brigham, said her daughter was working inside Sunvalley Mall when she hear the sound of gunfire. “She says ‘I’m OK but we’re hiding in the back of the store.’ She goes...
CONCORD, CA
theadvocate.com

One person wounded after shooting near downtown Lafayette on Sunday afternoon

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Sterling Street, near downtown Lafayette, around 3:30 pm. The victim is facing a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the police added.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Public Safety
Public Safety
news24-680.com

One Hit, Wounded In Freeway Shooting On I680 In Danville Thursday

One person was shot twice during a freeway shooting on northbound Interstate 680 south of Diablo in Danville late Thursday night. The incident was reported shortly after 10 p.m. with one person suffering gunshot wounds to the side and abdomen. A sizable police response is descending on the area and at least two lanes of the freeway have been blocked to facilitate the search for evidence.
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Philly

Police Looking For 2 Suspects, Person Of Interest In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Club Risqué

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released the photos of two men wanted in connection to the deadly double shooting outside Club Risqué in the city’s Wissinoming section. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 5900 block of Tacony Street. On Friday, police released a video and still images of the two suspects. The video also includes a woman who is considered a person of interest. The department said the first suspect, along with the person of interest, arrived at the club in a black Nissan. The two left in the same car after the shooting. The shooting killed a 32-year-old man and another man in his 40s. Police said the shooting started after an argument. Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call 911. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

David Beckett Charged In October Road Rage Assault At Lakeville Walmart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Montana man has been charged in connection to an assault at a Lakeville Walmart that left a man in the hospital this past October. David Gene Beckett, of Corvallis, Montana, faces one count of third-degree assault in Dakota County. He was charged on Dec. 21, 2021.
cbslocal.com

Triple Shooting At Superior Grocers In South LA

Triple shooting at Superior Grocers in South LA. Employees are in the vault room. Suspect is a male black, started shooting inside the store.Possibly seen near the market. Possible multiple people hurt. 1 person shot in the head... conscious and breathing. 2 male and 1 female with gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Man In Serious Condition After Drive-By Shooting In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in Cherry Hill, a south Baltimore neighborhood, police said. Officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and was immediately taken into surgery. Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road when a vehicle pulled beside him and people in the car opened fire. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
KGET

At least 2 people wounded in Olmo Court shooting, Bakersfield police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Bakersfield police said two people were shot and at least one of them suffered major injuries. No other details were immediately […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police: One man injured in weekend shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — A 22-year-old man has been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in East Baltimore. A day after Christmas, officers patrolling the Eastern District responded to the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert. Officers discovered a man suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox8live.com

One killed in Christmas Eve shooting in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead following a shooting in New Orleans East. According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Lakeland Court. The victim arrived at a hospital where he died from his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WIS-TV

One injured in neighborhood shooting near Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting Saturday night near Columbia Place Mall, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a home on the 2000 block of Oakside Lane off Nancy Avenue just before midnight for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
COLUMBIA, SC

