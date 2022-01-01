ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Orleans Saints Got 4 Players Back On Friday

By Chris Rosvoglou
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This past Monday night, the New Orleans Saints were missing a handful of key players due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Fortunately for head coach Sean Payton, help is on the way for Week 17. On Friday, the Saints officially activated wide receiver Deonte...

Comments / 1

On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

3 New Orleans Saints free agents we will sadly miss in 2022

The New Orleans Saints are fortunate that they’re not set to lose too many moving parts in the 2022 offseason. This is an organization that’s done a good job at keeping the key players in the Big Easy but that might be easier said than done when the 2021 NFL season concludes in February.
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction and Preview

As the calendar turns to January, a pair of NFC South rivals will face off on Sunday with far different goals to end the season. The host New Orleans Saints (7-8) have an outside shot at the playoffs as they sit one game out of the postseason but need to leapfrog three teams to qualify. The Carolina Panthers (5-10), on the other hand, have a number of people auditioning to keep their jobs, including head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Sam Darnold.
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill returns after brief interruption

Any one of the unfortunate setbacks that have interrupted Taysom Hill's season for the New Orleans Saints singularly could have ended it or, at least, solely should have been enough upheaval for one man. The fact that, collectively, they have not may be the best spokesperson that Hill will have...
Person
Keivarae Russell
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
sportstalkline.com

New Orleans Saints Rumors On Russell Wilson Trade, Terron Armstead, Saints COVID News + Playoff Path

Russell Wilson trade rumors will only pick up as the NFL offseason approaches, and some link the New Orleans Saints as a possible destination. Fansided recently suggested the trade in an article - would it be possible? Terron Armstead continues to raise rumors about his future with the Saints, and some of his teammates’ short-term status is in doubt as well. While the latest Saints COVID updates are mostly positive with key players like Taysom Hill and Demario Davis being activated, Marcus Williams was placed on the list and Ryan Ramczyk still remains. Chat Sports host Tom Downey has the latest Saints news and rumors on this edition of Saints Now.
neworleanssaints.com

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints activated defensive ends ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ and ﻿Jalyn Holmes﻿ from Reserve/Covid-19. The defensive end duo joined a large group of New Orleans Saints players who came off of the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and special teams standout J.T. Gray.
WGNO

Can the Saints make it to post-season? There’s still a chance

METAIRIE, LA. – Both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are two completely different teams compared to who they were when they first faced each other in Week 2. The differences? New Orleans had a healthy Jameis Winston and Carolina had a healthy Christian McCaffery. In Week 17 the Saints are coming off a […]
