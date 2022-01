There’s no question that the Broncos’ offensive numbers are above average according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings. However, with starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocols, the Broncos will likely turn to Drew Lock for a second straight week. Last week, when Lock started against the Raiders, he completed 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 153 yards. The fact that he threw the ball only 22 times might suggest that the Broncos aren’t necessarily ready to hand him the keys to the offense. Denver lost 17-13 to Las Vegas despite having a 3:0 edge in turnover margin.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO