CarService Switches Lane With New "4.W.A JEWELRY SUPPLY." Collection

Bait has delivered must-have sneakers inspired by iconic characters in pop culture before, and the retailer’s latest effort with Adidas and “Street Fighter” is no different. The West Coast boutique and the German sportswear giant have teamed up for a “Street Fighter” collection, which features apparel and new-look versions of two classic sneakers from the 1990s: the Ozweego and the Lexicon. For the sneakers, Bait and Adidas tapped into the looks of four characters from “Street Fighter 2”: Ryu, E. Honda, Chun-Li and Dhalsim. For the two Ozweego shoes, Bait and Adidas dressed the look in colors and with nods and details inspired by Ryu and E. Honda. Chun-Li and Dhalsim inspired the Lexicon sneakers. The Bait x Adidas x “Street Fighter” Ozweego and Lexicon sneakers all retail for $140. Aside from the Adidas footwear, Bait will deliver several apparel selections including T-shirts, long-sleeved T-shirts and hoodies. Prices range from $38 to $75. The Bait x Adidas x “Street Fighter” collection is available now via Baitme.com for preorder, and the footwear and apparel is scheduled to ship in January 2022. It will also be available in-store in January.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO