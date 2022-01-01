ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarService Switches Lane With New "4.W.A JEWELRY SUPPLY." Collection

Cover picture for the articleIn CarService‘s latest ventures, the Japanese label reimagines the value of automobiles through a fusion with fashion in the “4.W.A JEWELRY SUPPLY” jewelry line. The unprecedented series follows the concept of “Switching Lanes, Cruising On The Skin.” reflecting the message that automobiles can be worn on the skin for a...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

PUMA and The Marathon Clothing Honor Nipsey Hussle With New Capsule

And Nipsey Hussle‘s brand The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have reunited to honor the late rapper. Titled “MOGUL,” the collaborative effort marks PUMA x TMC’s third collection of the year and is inspired by the Groovey Lew-designed tracksuit that Hussle wore during the Victory Lap campaign. Washed in gray with red and blue accents, the four-piece collection includes a basketball sweater, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt with a red dual-branded logo and navy PUMA Ralph Sampson sneakers with gold detailing.
themusicuniverse.com

Cardi B, Reebok drop new metallic apparel & sneaker collection

Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
The Berrics Canteen

Vans Unveils Gilbert Crockett’s Hi-Top & Utility-Inspired Apparel Collection

Vans has revealed Gilbert Crockett’s new colorway for the Crockett Hi and a workwear-inspired apparel pack. Crockett is known for his immaculate fashion sense (he’s even got a vintage clothing store in Virginia with a heavy emphasis on denim workwear), so you can expect this collection to deliver some classic assembly-line-chic aesthetics.
Vibe

Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself. Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
TrendHunter.com

Winter-Ready Streetwear Lines

'Stüssy,' the United States-based underground streetwear company, has debuted its newest line of winter-ready streetwear for 2021. This line features a variety of clothing types including hoodies, crewnecks, tees, sleeveless shirts, and long-sleeve shirts. The short and long sleeve tees are made of 100% cotton, while the hoodies and crewnecks use 20% polyester.
Vogue Magazine

Collection

As far as haute collabs go, it won’t be easy to upstage the Swap, better known as Fendace, the stroke of branding genius masterminded by Donatella Versace and Fendi’s Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones, which landed to internet-crashing effect in September. Pirouetting across each other’s archives, the fashion trimurti traded off their respective fundamentals in a key-codes crossover which didn’t dilute visual identities or values.
hypebeast.com

Adidas’ 4DFWD Receives “Legacy Indigo/Silver Metallic” Update

After making its debut in May of this year, adidas’ 4DFWD silhouette has since been given a handful of vibrant makeovers. From its “Core Black/Solar Red” unveiling, a vibrant “Signal Green” arrangement in August and, most recently a pair with striking iridescent stripes, the innovative sneaker is certainly making its mark.
hypebeast.com

BEAMS and Clarks Originals Unveil Limited Edition Collaboration

BEAMS has unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with Clarks Originals that reimagines the classic Wallabee silhouette. Dubbed Wallaroo, the silhouette was designed by Japanese stylist, Akio Hasegawa in celebration of SSZ’s fifth anniversary. The design differs from the traditional Wallabee silhouette due to the removal of shoelaces for a seamless aesthetic. Coming in oakmoss, the shoes’ upper is crafted from high-quality suede and is complete with the traditional gum sole. Completing the Wallaroo is a suede heel tab and Hasegawa’s initials on the heel.
Webster County Citizen

Cardi B launches second Reebok collection

Cardi B has dropped her second collection with Reebok. Following the 90s-inspired drop named Summertime Fine - which included "waist-snatching" tights and "curve-hugging silhouettes", designed to make women feel "sexy and confident" - the 'WAP' hitmaker is back with a new selection that pays homage to her home city of New York, and, specifically, The Big Apple at night.
hypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Goes Black and White With New BOUNTY HUNTER Collaboration

NEIGHBORHOOD teams up with Bounty Hunter for new collaboration items ranging from apparel to toys. Forces to be reckoned with, the two Japanese brands tap into their roots for a rock-inspired collection in monochrome. Headlining the series are crewnecks and hoodies bearing Bounty Hunter’s logo reimagined with NEIGHBORHOOD’s initials in...
hypebeast.com

FORSOMEONE Teams Up With FOSTEX GARMENTS to Release Embroidered MA-1

Japanese menswear brand FORSOMEONE joins forces with Netherlands-based military clothing label FOSTEX GARMENTS to release collaborative MA-1 jackets. Available in camo or black, the latest MA-1 jackets are made of soft fabric with fluff on the surface for a vintage, worn look. Each piece is also washed and tumbled for a faded color. A unique letter arrangement of “FS1” representing FORSOMEONE is embroidered on the left chest at the back of the jacket. In addition, the brand’s Eagle logo adorns the right cuff. Both jackets’ safety orange lining is left intact to stay true to the MA-1’s original military uses.
hypebeast.com

OBEY Drops New Holiday 2021 Collection To Close Out the Year

Released just in time to close out the year, OBEY is back with a new drop for its Holiday 2021 collection. Utilizing a tongue-in-cheek design approach to support its “Anti-Hate” campaign, the brand embroidered catchphrases like “Strange Days” onto collection pieces to sum up the roller coaster ride that has been 2021. Key items include two hoodies – a black and white version – that feature multi-symbolism with a two-faced drama mask, a big-eyed scorpion, a leaf-tailed yin/yang icon, a palm tree jailed-beachfront and the words “Anti-Hate Campaign” positioned at the bottom front center and back.
hypebeast.com

Hike In Style With Our Legacy WORK SHOP and ROA's Andreas Boot

Hot off the heels of its running capsule alongside Satisfy, Our Legacy WORK SHOP teams up with ROA to present a collaborative boot which has been crafted using leftover hides of natural leather. Produced in Montebelluna, Italy, the Andreas boot — as it is dubbed — boasts a waterproof-treated finish,...
hypebeast.com

BAIT Unveils a 'Street Fighter' adidas Collection

Looking to start the new year off right, BAIT has now unveiled another special Street Fighter collaboration set to release New Year’s Eve. This time around, the retailer has also teamed up with. to bring a footwear element to the collection. Centered around staple Street Fighter characters, Ryu, Honda,...
hypebeast.com

Steven Harrington and HUF Release "Doobie the Skate Rat" Vinyl Figure

Steven Harrington recently unveiled a clothing collaboration with fellow California skate brand, HUF. Amongst the vibrant designs, the Los Angeles-based artist debuted a new character to his eclectic universe called “Doobie the Skate Rat.”. After a series of unexpected delays since the first drop, the two released the long-awaited...
hypebeast.com

Engineered Garments' African-Inspired SS22 Collection Delivers Important Message for the Future

For Engineered Garments‘ latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection, founder Daiku Suzuki drew inspiration from ’80’s fashion and pop culture with a primary focus on African cultures. The lookbook is titled “The First and the Future,” which reflects the Japanese designer’s motive to remind future generations of the need to restore ecosystems worldwide.
Footwear News

Bait and Adidas Team Up for a Collaborative ‘Street Fighter’ Collection Featuring the Ozweego and Lexicon Sneakers

Bait has delivered must-have sneakers inspired by iconic characters in pop culture before, and the retailer’s latest effort with Adidas and “Street Fighter” is no different. The West Coast boutique and the German sportswear giant have teamed up for a “Street Fighter” collection, which features apparel and new-look versions of two classic sneakers from the 1990s: the Ozweego and the Lexicon. For the sneakers, Bait and Adidas tapped into the looks of four characters from “Street Fighter 2”: Ryu, E. Honda, Chun-Li and Dhalsim. For the two Ozweego shoes, Bait and Adidas dressed the look in colors and with nods and details inspired by Ryu and E. Honda. Chun-Li and Dhalsim inspired the Lexicon sneakers. The Bait x Adidas x “Street Fighter” Ozweego and Lexicon sneakers all retail for $140. Aside from the Adidas footwear, Bait will deliver several apparel selections including T-shirts, long-sleeved T-shirts and hoodies. Prices range from $38 to $75. The Bait x Adidas x “Street Fighter” collection is available now via Baitme.com for preorder, and the footwear and apparel is scheduled to ship in January 2022. It will also be available in-store in January.
hypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Unveils First 2022 Release

To kick off the new year, NEIGHBORHOOD has revealed its first release of 2022. Coming with a previously unveiled BOUNTY HUNTER collaboration, the initial 2022 releases are takes on signature styles from the Japanese imprint. Leading the release is the “B. STADIUM / WCL-JKT,” which is a varsity jacket with...
hypebeast.com

Daniel Arsham Debuts New NFT Collection

The first time Nifty Gateway will be issuing NFTs minted by CXIP. Contemporary artist Daniel Arsham is back in the digital world with his newest NFT collection. Arsham is releasing his set of NFTs on Nifty Gateway, making it the first time minted CXIP pieces have made it on the platform. In his series of digital sculptures titled Eroding and Reforming Digital Car, Arsham is releasing three NFTs that continue Arsham’s conversation of decaying and fossilizing modern objects. Each NFT will be going through its erosion cycle which is based on a particular race time in which the digital piece will then reform the designated time allotment.
