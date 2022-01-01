ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AP News in Brief at 6:09 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 1 day ago

PARIS (AP) — Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022. New Year's...

UPI News

On This Day: U.S. invades Panama

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1803, the United States formally took over territory acquired from France in the Louisiana Purchase. In 1812, Sacagawea, the Indian woman who helped guide the Lewis and Clark Expedition, died. In 1860, South Carolina becomes the first state to secede...
WTAJ

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: ____ NASA hasn’t hired theologians to study reaction to alien life CLAIM: “NASA just […]
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
Meet Joe Biden’s humble daughter Ashley – A lifelong public servant, she actively campaigned for her father, is a staunch animal rights activist & a terrific dancer.

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
MSNBC

Trump introduces Americans to the idea of conditional endorsements

Donald Trump issued a written endorsement last night for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, which at first blush, didn't seem especially noteworthy. The incumbent governor is a conservative Republican — whom Trump supported four years ago — who's ideologically aligned with the other GOP governors whom the former president is backing.
