ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzAm1_0daEsCKs00

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents in all 50 states

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $14 for companies with 25 or fewer employees ; to $15, for companies with 26 or more employees)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Kemp signs into law new district maps for Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed new maps for Georgia’s congressional delegation, state Senate and state House into law, resulting in at least two immediate lawsuits challenging the maps, even as candidates gear up to run under the new lines. The new districts are designed to increase the number of Republicans in […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp checks in on the progress of Hub Development

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in Augusta Thursday checking up on the progress of the Hub for Community Innovation. The 10 million dollar development is coming to the historic Laney Walker and Harrisburg area. Governor Brian Kemp joined local leaders to discuss the progress of the project at Fat Man’s Cafe Thursday afternoon. “It really […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Georgia Business
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
WJBF

South Carolina soon accepting applications for hemp farming

AIKEN , SC (WJBF) – South Carolina hemp farming applications will be opening at the beginning of the year. Researchers at Clemson say in the four short years of legalized growing, permits grew from 20 to more than 200. For farmer Ariel Ezekiel, growing hemp is a rewarding challenge. “It’s definitely a different plant and […]
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Hobby Lobby
WJBF

Richmond County Schools return as scheduled, masks required

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Systems announced Friday, staff and students will return to school following winter break as scheduled and will be required to wear masks. The release from RCSS said, Masks continue to be required for students, staff, and visitors to all Richmond County School System facilities and on school buses, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge, National Guard on standby to assist hospitals

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia broke the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with an extremely rapid rise passing the peaks previously set in January. The state recorded 13,670 positive tests, a combination of molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests, in its report released Tuesday. That boosted Georgia’s seven-day average of positive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Oral antiviral Covid-19 treatment available at three area pharmacies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Health announced the allocation of Merk and Pfizer oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments across Georgia Thursday. There are three locations in the CSRA with availability of the two treatments. Below are the three locations carrying Paxlovid and Molnupiravir: Walgreens 4310 Washington Rd. Evans GA 30809 Walgreens 3900 Washington […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WJBF

16.8 percent of households in Georgia receive food stamps

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

For more than 50 years, a Boston man kept a secret that not even his family knew until just before his death in May. He was a fugitive wanted in one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. And he had spent most of his life using a name he created six months after the heist in 1969.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy