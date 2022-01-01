New Year’s Eve weather brings windy conditions across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the crowds converge along the Las Vegas Strip and across the valley, gusty winds will be noticeable throughout the evening.

As of 9:30 p.m. wind gust speeds begin to taper off for the evening:

21 mph at Reid International Airport

31 mph in Sunrise Manor

26 mph in North Las Vegas

24 mph in Anthem

As of 6:30 p.m. wind gust speeds ranged from the upper 50s and mid 40s:

One of the highest gusts, 59 mph, was recorded at Reid International Airport at 6:30 p.m. There have been wind gusts as high as 45 mph on the Las Vegas Strip. The winds are expected to diminish as the evening progresses but there could be occasional gusts near 30 mph. There is also a chance of light showers.

The wind chill with those winds will make the temperatures feel more like the 30s later in the evening.

The weekend will be one of the coldest of the season as highs won’t even reach 50, but lows will dip below freezing for many neighborhoods by Sunday morning.

