Gov. Kathy Hochul has continued to urge calm as the state hit a new record high of 67,090 positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. Despite the skyrocketing case numbers, the wide use of vaccines and boosters have kept hospitalizations relatively low in comparison to the positivity rate. But even though the state has not reached crisis levels in the majority of its hospitals yet, new hospitalizations have jumped in recent days as New York speeds closer to levels not seen since January.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO