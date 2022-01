SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people continue to have difficulties locating rapid COVID-19 tests, experts are warning consumers to be extra vigilant when it comes to test sites. ABC10 spoke to several people who said the internet led them to the Center for Covid Control after searching Sacramento for a test. They said after visiting the location in a mobile container office in a shopping plaza on Truxel Road, they either never got their test results or the results were delayed.

