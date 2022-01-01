United In Song: Celebrating The American Dream

As Berry Gordy Jr. is honored by the Kennedy Center, Otis Williams of The Temptations talks about Gordy's legacy. The early 1960's. I couldn't have been more than six or seven when I first heard that unique sound filling our kitchen. My older sister had the radio tuned to the Boston AM station that had begun pumping out those early Motown hits. I was just old enough to get my first taste of Smokey Robinson and the Miracles' "Shop Around," then the Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman" and a bit later, Little Steve Wonder's "Fingertips." And I would soon be hooked.

