Music

United In Song: Celebrating The American Dream

nhpbs.org
 1 day ago

Ring in the New Year with PBS and an all-star concert performed on location at Philadelphia's historic Independence Hall. Hosted by Chita...

nhpbs.org

NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano

Earlier this month, American Songwriter had the delight of catching up with famed singer, José Feliciano. (Check out the full interview here.) But for the purposes of this piece, we’re going to hone in on one aspect of that conversation and add some good ol’ fashion research to it. In other words, we’re going Behind The Song Lyrics and talking about Feliciano’s timeless composition, “Feliz Navidad.
MUSIC
NPR

Watch Jazz Night in America's tribute to the icons lost in 2021

If the last two years have taught us anything, it would have to be finding a (shaky, perhaps) balance between celebrating life while continuing to grieve. This year, the music community bid farewell to more than 50 jazz icons; amongst them were people who changed the way we experience jazz forever, from Chick Corea and Dr. Lonnie Smith to George Wein and Greg Tate. Their music, performances, words and impact endure, allowing us further opportunities to introduce new ears to the genre and to grow alongside their legacies.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia: Unchained’ Performance Features Rare Songs, Modified Setlist [Videos]

David Byrne brought his modified, “Unchained” version of the American Utopia Broadway show to St. James Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night for the first of six showings. Byrne announced the temporary American Utopia: Unchained performances on Monday after several members of the company, band, and crew tested positive for COVID-19.
MUSIC
Daily Herald

'Dishwasher Dreams' at Writers Theatre chronicles one family's pursuit of the American dream

A celebration is underway at Writers Theatre that has nothing to do with the season. Rooted in perseverance and the pursuit of the American dream (in its various incarnations), it's a celebration of family, specifically the family of standup comedian Alaudin Ullah, whose father is the titular restaurant worker referenced in Ullah's solo show, "Dishwasher Dreams."
ENTERTAINMENT
Punknews.org

American Thrills release new song, “Alive and Well”

American Thrills have released a new song. The song is called "Alive and Well" and is their first single since signing with Wiretap Records earlier this month. American Thrills released Old Things earlier this year. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
Pepe Romero
Lea Salonga
David Archuleta
Cassadee Pope
Chita Rivera
Judy Collins
Deborah Cox
JamBase

David Byrne Adds Talking Heads Songs To Modified ‘American Utopia’ Show

David Byrne’s American Utopia Broadway production debuted a modified production on Tuesday night featuring a setlist comprising many Talking Heads songs not normally part of the show. The altered performance was due to several members of the band testing positive for COVID-19. The production had been shut down since...
MUSIC
Next Avenue

Celebrating the Music of Motown

As Berry Gordy Jr. is honored by the Kennedy Center, Otis Williams of The Temptations talks about Gordy's legacy. The early 1960's. I couldn't have been more than six or seven when I first heard that unique sound filling our kitchen. My older sister had the radio tuned to the Boston AM station that had begun pumping out those early Motown hits. I was just old enough to get my first taste of Smokey Robinson and the Miracles' "Shop Around," then the Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman" and a bit later, Little Steve Wonder's "Fingertips." And I would soon be hooked.
MUSIC
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: Celebrities cover pop songs in splashy ‘Sing 2’

Fans of “Sing” — and the loveable musical act-promoting koala bear named Buster Moon voiced by Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey in the sequel “Sing 2” — will know what I mean. “Sing 2” is a new release in theaters and the follow-up to the 2016...
MOVIES
#The American Dream#Independence Hall#Philadelphia#The Washington Ballet
thelosangelesbeat.com

American Ballet Theatre’s “Nutcracker” is a Holiday Dream

For many of us, the spirit of the holiday season really kicks off with a live performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” American Ballet Theatre’s enchanting version of this timeless classic is currently playing at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa. More than 100 performers take the stage...
COSTA MESA, CA
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
spectrumnews1.com

Refugee designer details her version of the American dream

CLEVELAND — Eden Bavqra stays close to her culture through the clothes that she makes. “We call it kitenge in Afrikaan[s],” Bavqra said while sewing an item for a client. Bavqra is a refugee from Congo. It’s her goal to make traditional African clothes popular in America. She...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Beethoven's Ninth: The coda to an epic life in music

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.
MUSIC
Entertainment
PBS
Music
cowboysindians.com

Country Music Memories

We talked to some of our favorite artists about their favorite country music memories. “Garth at Central Park has to be one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I always want to go bigger and better than anyone else, and this single concert is what I set my sights on.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
openculture.com

Watch Bing Crosby’s Final Christmas Special, Featuring a Famous Duet with Bowie, and Bowie Introducing His New Song, “Heroes” (1977)

Bing Crosby died in October of 1977, but that didn’t stop him from appearing in living rooms all over America for Christmas. He’d already completed the shoot for his final CBS television special Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas, along with such collaborators as Ron Moody, Stanley Baxter, the Trinity Boys Choir, Twiggy, and a young fellow by the name of David Bowie. Of course, Bowie had long since achieved his own dream of fame, at least to the younger generation; it was viewers who’d grown up listening to Crosby who needed an introduction. And they received a memorable one indeed, in the form of the Bowie-Crosby duet “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” previously featured here on Open Culture.
MUSIC

