AusGamers Top 10 Best Games of 2021 - Day One

As part of its year-end Holiday sale, PlayStation has discounted one of the best fighting games of all-time to a mere $3. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Injustice 2, which is the latest DC fighting game from developer NetherRealm Studios. Even though the game is getting quite old at this point as it launched all the way back in 2017, this current deal is almost too good to pass up for those who potentially haven't snagged it for themselves yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO