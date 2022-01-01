ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AusGamers Top 10 Best Games of 2021 - Day One

Cover picture for the articleHappy new year! Yeah, with 2022 well and truly here it's time for us...

ComicBook

PlayStation Discounts One of the Best Fighting Games Ever to Only $3

As part of its year-end Holiday sale, PlayStation has discounted one of the best fighting games of all-time to a mere $3. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Injustice 2, which is the latest DC fighting game from developer NetherRealm Studios. Even though the game is getting quite old at this point as it launched all the way back in 2017, this current deal is almost too good to pass up for those who potentially haven't snagged it for themselves yet.
GAMINGbible

One Of 2021's Best Games Is Free To Download Right Now

One of 2021's best video games is completely free to download right now, and it's one you absolutely won't want to miss. The Epic Games Store has been dropping a free game for the past few days as part of its festive celebrations. It's been a real eclectic mix so far too, with titles ranging from The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter to Shenmue III. This latest freebie is easily the juiciest so far, though.
PCGamesN

Epic’s free game today is one of the best detective games on PC

The Epic Games Store holiday celebration is in full swing and users are once again getting treated to a daily free game, and today’s title is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter – one of the best “walking sim” exploration games around, which is also making its debut on Epic’s store.
pocketgamer.com

Top 10 best hidden object games on Android

We love discovering hidden objects on Android as much as you do!. If you like mysterious or suspenseful stories, catchy and intense games, or just something casual but never boring, then hidden object games for Android are definitely something you could fill your spare time with. Most often, these games follow a story (usually something to do with mysteries), and you are tasked with finding specific objects in a room packed full of stuff.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Gaming's Best Trilogies Free

The Epic Games Store is now offering one of gaming's best trilogies for free -- for a week -- as the holidays close out, not completely outdoing its previous freebies but certainly managing to give all of the previous promotions a run for their money. More specifically, the Epic Games Store has made Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition completely free to claim from now through January 6th.
