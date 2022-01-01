ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield’s new Hy-Vee will include a DSW shoe shop, Joe Fresh clothing department

By Carrie Winchel
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s new HyVee location, which is being built on East Sunshine Street, will include more than just groceries and household items.

A sign outside the new building shows the store will have a DSW shoe shop and a Joe Fresh clothing department. Hy-Vee recently announced a partnership with DSW, as a way to offer more for customers. Springfield already has one Hy-Vee location, at Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway, and a DSW location on South Glentsone Avenue.

A CNN article says customers will be able to buy their shoes in the DSW mini shop or check them out with their groceries.

The new HyVee on East Sunshine has been planned for nearly 10 years . The company has said over the years it was waiting for the right timing.

