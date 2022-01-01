ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The color in your home: Yellow is very cheerful and inspiring – and nin

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom warm ocher to fresh lemon yellow: there are many options. Think about the function of the room and adjust the shade accordingly. Ready for yellow, but in a subtle way? You can also add a fun touch to your home by using furniture or accessories. yellow and stripes?...

www.taylordailypress.net

Related
Apartment Therapy

8 of the Happiest, Most Colorful Room Redos of 2021

In an era mostly defined by the strengths of neutral tones, it can be tough to remember one simple fact: Color can make a big difference in a space. Whether you’re looking to upgrade an outdated kitchen, overhaul a tired bathroom, or rethink a standard white wall, any rich color can immediately shift the mood. Bright and sweet shades like yellow or pink can make a small room feel alive, while saturated and rich ones like emerald or navy can dial up a sophisticated atmosphere. With a certain level of confidence, choosing a color that’s anything but neutral can create a look that’s entirely unique.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 of the Best Under-$1,000 DIY Home Makeovers of 2021, Starting at Just $115

One of the only things that can make a successful room makeover feel even better? Pulling off the redo on a shoestring. Over the last year, we’ve watched as people have said, “Hey, this room can use an update!” and went about making it happen with their bare hands and limited budgets. When that space is successfully completed with a new coat of paint, flooring, lighting, and accessories, the reveal can be almost as satisfying as knowing that it was all done on the cheap.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Watch Designer Riche Holmes Grant Help a Couple Create a Modern, Flexible Living Room and Dining Room

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Max and Leia's living room and dining room area was sparely decorated, as the couple wasn't sure how to design their space to make it still seem airy and light, while giving them everything they needed to work, relax, and entertain in their small space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top Bathroom Trends to Keep on Your Radar in 2022, According to Design Pros

Your bathroom is meant to be a retreat, regardless of its size. For instance, you can lean into the charm of a small bathroom by outfitting it with bold wallpaper, or you can fill a spacious bathroom layout with a calming white color palette paired with wood accents, like a teak stool, and a fluffy bathmat for spa-like vibes. Weave in stylish accents like low-maintenance plants, vibrant window treatments and plush towels, and you have a picture-perfect space that offers the serenity you need to start and end your day. To get you inspired to refresh your space in the new year, Good Housekeeping asked our favorite interior design pros to share the bathroom trends that are worth keeping on your radar in 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
restonnow.com

Reno of the Month: Paint inspiration has landed — color trends and colors of the year 2022

Nothing gives your home personality or creates a mood more than paint. Last year’s trends were all about colors inspired by nature to help calm and soothe after the stresses of lockdown and our need to leave 2020 behind us. With many of us still working from home and spending time in our nests, paint remains high on the priority list of changes homeowners want to make in their space. This year, it’s all about renewal but keeping a sense of warmth and home as the central focal point. So, grab a coffee and let’s take a look at what some of the biggest names in the industry have chosen as their color and/or color trends for 2022.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

15 Home Painting Ideas to Upgrade Your Home

The easiest and most affordable way to transform a room is with paint! Check out these colorful home painting ideas for every room. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Your 2022 Dream House Features This Exterior Color for the Second Year in a Row

After almost two years of getting very intimate with the pros and cons of our spaces, renters and homeowners alike seem to be finally starting to design for themselves, rather than just for the potential resale value (or in some cases, the ever-important security deposit). Instead of universally appealing white kitchen cabinets or neutral upholstery, the most popular @dominomag Instagram posts in 2021 showcase designers putting a twist on a classic, painting the exterior of a traditional farmhouse black and wallpapering a powder room in a bold citrus print.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Home and Decor Gifts for Everybody on Your List

Anecdotally, we know of quite a few people who moved in the past couple of years — you may too. Intuitively, it makes sense. Many of us were cooped up in our homes. Suppose you were dissatisfied with your surroundings and had the means to; moving could mean more than just a change of scenery, but a genuine opportunity to reset. With that, of course, comes the need to freshen up your decor and pick up a few things for the home. Regardless of whether you just bought a house or signed the lease on your first studio after college, there...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Outdated Bathroom Becomes a Chic Sanctuary for Under $500

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although a gut renovation is a surefire way to transform a room, it can be quite an undertaking. Many home renovations require professional help, which means factoring in both the amount of time it takes to complete the project and the final cost. But opting not to renovate doesn’t mean you can’t achieve a true makeover with some clever DIY refreshes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
newdecortrends.com

Which bathroom tiles 2023 to choose to perfect the decor of your intimate space?

The powder room is often a neglected part of the home, as it is usually not as glamorous (or Instagram-able) as other spaces. However, it is definitely a room that everyone uses – that’s why its design is just as important as that of the living room for example. So, if you are planning to put some effort into improving your decor next year, we have put together a list of 7 trendy bathroom tiles for 2023 so you don’t go wrong in renovating your haven..
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezoereport.com

How To Infuse Pantone’s “Very Peri” Blue Into Your Home

While Pantone’s colors of the year in 2021 were said to be a sign of the times, it didn’t change the fact that they weren’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea — especially when it came to incorporating them into the home. Sure, Ultimate Gray goes with pretty much everything. But Illuminating, an uplifting yellow? That presents a serious challenge in interiors — and one not everyone’s up for. While it’s not likely Pantone chose its 2022 color of the year based on public opinion of years past, it does seem to have chosen a slightly more versatile hue for the new year. In fact, decorating with Very Peri, a periwinkle blue with red undertones, isn’t just easy — it can also be incredibly fun.
INTERIOR DESIGN
realtybiznews.com

Very Peri – Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

Numerous color forecasters are betting on soft green tones connecting us with nature for the upcoming year. However, the Pantone Color Institute – a globally recognized authority on color, color theory, and color psychology – takes a completely different approach and names “Very Peri” the color of the year 2022. Very Peri is a dynamic blue with a reddish-purple nuance – a shade that has never been seen before in the manufacturer’s range. A completely new color that reflects the spirit of the times: By 2022 we will have to leave old systems and habits behind, adjust to the unknown and rethink our ideas about the future, as the company explains.
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Looking for a Big Change? Try Tuscan Style in 2022

So many design styles, so little time. It seems as if 2021 was inundated with an abundance of both new styles and new takes on old favorites as people began to climb out of a lockdown-induced melancholia. After being stuck inside for long periods of time last year, both designers and would-be creative cultivators started flexing their forward-thinking imaginations toward conceiving new ideas, brightening up and enlivening their spaces with an eye on a more positive future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
digsdigs.com

32 Trendy Very Peri Home Decor Ideas

Very Peri (periwinkle) is officially the color of 2022 according to Pantone, and we start to see it everywhere! This is a beautiful futuristic shade between lilac and blue, rather tender and pastel, yet bold and catchy. How to pull off this trendy shade in your home decor?. First of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Very Best Home Essentials We Tried in 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The end of December is near, and we can feel the new year coming with the need for some serious home refreshes. In 2021, we tested a wide range of different home products and brands across the categories of bedding, decor, devices, and more to find the best among them. From comforters to washable rugs and dog beds to robot vacuums, we found the top items worth snagging so that you can cut your own research short. We’ve detailed exactly what to look out for when shopping for these products, showed you our methods, and offered winners in multiple categories, from the best budget-friendly to the best overall. While we’ll be testing even more product categories in 2022, we know you’ll find many solutions for your needs below. Without further ado, read on to discover the best bath towel, cotton percale sheets, laundry bin, and other home essentials we tried in 2021.
HOME & GARDEN
Tampa Bay News Wire

Do You Want to Color Your Bathroom in Monochrome?

You may look forward to changing the bathroom décor to increase its appeal and freshness. After a few years of use, any small or large bathroom can lose its charm due to moisture, steam, and traffic. Some parts become weak, while others start to look faded or discolored. Sometimes, everything can be alright, but you may still not feel fresh inside it. You can choose simple modifications involving classic black and white theme that never goes out of fashion in those circumstances. Many homes benefit from the monochromatic effect because of its simplicity, flexibility, and ease of use. You can elevate its attractiveness any time by applying accents of your choice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

9 Must-Have Cool, AND Cute Products We Spotted in Real Homes This Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Apartment Therapy house tours are full of inspiration — from wall paint colors to layout ideas and more. But they can also be used to source cool products, too! Sure they’re great for find big pieces of furniture, like sofas, bedframes, and more, but house tours can also be used as a great resource for cute and cool small products that can be purchased as gifts for loved ones (or gifts for yourself!). Here are nine must-have items from this year’s tours. But be careful — you’re going to want to add all of them your online shopping cart immediately.
SHOPPING

