ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man shot to death on New Year’s Eve near Memphis apartments, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18imPS_0daEpM3V00
Memphis Police Car A man was shot and killed New Year's Eve near the New Horizon Apartments, according to police. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will now end the year with at least 344 homicides after a man was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at 1820 Baroness Drive, an address near the New Horizon Apartments in the airport area.

The gunfire started around 6:12 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, one man was dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that there was no information on the person who pulled the trigger, but MPD is asking anyone with knowledge of this crime or the person responsible to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis ends the year with over 340 homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is ending 2021 on a concerning note. Another shooting death on Friday drives the city’s record-breaking number of homicides this year to at least 343. The violence has city leaders and residents rushing for solutions and explanations. “There’s always that paranoia...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Mpd
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMGINTON, Minn. — Two people were injured Friday in a shooting reported at the Mall of America, according to police. Authorities said around 5:45 p.m. CST that the scene of the shooting had been secured and that the mall was back to normal operations following a “short lockdown.” No suspects were being sought at the mall, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 injured after car crashes into pole in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Greene County crews were dispatched to an injury crash that occurred at 2373 State Route 72 South in Jamestown. The driver was reported having injuries including heavy bleeding from multiple areas, according to emergency scanner traffic. According to initial reports, the car was heavily damaged along with...
JAMESTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
84K+
Followers
80K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy