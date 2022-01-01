Man shot to death on New Year’s Eve near Memphis apartments, police say

Memphis Police Car A man was shot and killed New Year's Eve near the New Horizon Apartments, according to police. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will now end the year with at least 344 homicides after a man was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at 1820 Baroness Drive, an address near the New Horizon Apartments in the airport area.

The gunfire started around 6:12 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, one man was dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that there was no information on the person who pulled the trigger, but MPD is asking anyone with knowledge of this crime or the person responsible to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.