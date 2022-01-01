ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Big Swole Says Structure and Diversity Issues Led to Not Re-signing With AEW

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Not too long ago it was revealed that Big Swole and AEW were parting ways, with Swole choosing not to re-sign with the company. On the most recent episode of Swole World, Swole went into a bit more detail as to why she decided not to re-sign, and during that episode,...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Main Reason Toni Storm Requested WWE Release Reportedly Revealed

WWE fans were shocked when it was revealed that Toni Storm had left the company, and it was unclear if WWE had released her or if she had requested her release. Then it was revealed that she had requested her release from WWE and they had granted it, with a report from Fightful detailing that with all of the previous cuts to the roster it didn't seem like they could reject that request. Now a new report from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer sheds a bit more light on why Storm asked for her release, and while her booking issues might have been a factor, the primary reason seems to have been burnout.
WWE
ClutchPoints

AEW CEO Tony Khan claps back after ex-star calls out lack of diversity

Tony Khan was trending this Friday on Twitter, but it wasn't for his plans for the 2022 championship. Big Swole, who recently pulled out of AEW, revealed in an interview that the company's lack of structure as well as a lack of diversity is what pushed her to leave. This obviously did not sit well with Khan, the CEO of the company.
WWE
Sporting News

Mercedes Martinez returns to AEW, officially signs with the promotion

With 2021 coming to a close, AEW's Tony Khan announced one more special surprise for the final AEW Dynamite on TNT. That surprise came in the form of Mercedes Martinez, who can officially call AEW her home. Martinez, 41, showed up at Daily's Place in Jacksonville and made herself...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Real Reason Big Swole Is Gone From AEW (Serious Beef), Tony Khan Responds

While things were initially cordial between Big Swole and AEW, we've now got some serious beef brewing. We reported back in November that Big Swole and AEW had parted ways after both sides chose not to renew the deal. Fast forward to now, where Big Swole appeared on the...
WWE
Cedric Alexander
Pro Wrestling Torch

Tony Khan responds to diversity criticism in AEW, stars respond

Tony Khan took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to publicly combat criticism from Big Swole on the diversity of AEW. Swole left the company earlier this year. On her Swole World show, Swole talked about her issues with...
WWE
PWMania

Big Swole Talks About How A Lack of Diversity Contributed To Her AEW Departure

During her Swole World podcast, Big Swole talked about why she left AEW and what was said during her final talk with President Tony Khan:. "My heart just stopped being in it as the reason why I left AEW. I felt like there were a lot of things, and I told them in my exit interview, there are a lot of things that need to change. I know fans of the company don't take criticism well sometimes, certain ones. Know this, this is somebody from the inside, the structure is a little off. It's fine to be loose, but I like to have a little bit more structure. I felt like the women shouldn't have gone through everything they went through just to get on TV or get time. You're signed to this big company, you should get time. All these men are getting time, but the women weren't getting anything or you're not putting people on TV because more people are coming in. Okay, there are more people coming in, but you don't have enough product for all of these people. Now you have all these people sitting around having two or three minute matches on Dark doesn't keep me happy. Shoveling more money doesn't keep a person happy. We've seen time and time again, especially in a place where there's not enough space. There's no writers in a sense. Not everyone is comfortable writing their own things. Closed mouths don't get fed. That's exactly what that environment is. If you are shy and don't know how to write or are not creative, it's not going to work unless they want it to work for you. That's one of their biggest issues."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Calls On Tony Khan To Apologize For Big Swole Comments

AEW star Lio Rush wants his boss to apologize for comments made about former co-worker Big Swole. As noted, Swole called out AEW for a lack of diversity and revealed how this led to her departure back in November. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan responded in a tweet, pointed to how people of color have succeeded in AEW, and then said he let Swole's contract expire because her wrestling wasn't good enough.
WWE
PWMania

Cedric Alexander and Lio Rush Address Tony Khan's Comments About Big Swole

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Big Swole addressed her departure from the company and brought up a lack of diversity. Khan responded by writing on Twitter that he let Swole's contract expire as he felt "her wrestling wasn't good enough.". Shortly after Khan sent out...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Extras Coordinator Comments On Diversity In The Company

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Big Swole addressed her departure from the company and brought up a lack of diversity. Khan responded by writing on Twitter that he let Swole's contract expire as he felt "her wrestling wasn't good enough.". AEW wrestler and Extras Coordinator...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Reaction To Mercedes Martinez Signing With AEW

Mercedes Martinez made her return to AEW on the December 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite and has signed with the company. During his podcast, Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp talked about the reaction to her being in AEW:. "I haven't heard of any (heat). I've...
WWE
ComicBook

Adam Cole Wants Johnny Gargano to Sign with AEW

Ever since Johnny Gargano left WWE NXT, fans have been wondering where he will show up next. Some have hoped for a run in AEW, while others are holding out hope that he returns to WWE in some capacity, perhaps on SmackDown or Raw. Right now Gargano is enjoying free agency and preparing to be a first-time father, but former NXT star and now AEW star Adam Cole has weighed in on where he would like to see Gargano go, and as you might expect, it's AEW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Powerhouse Hobbs, Jade Cargill, & Others React To Tony Khan – Big Swole Exchange

Some controversy was stirred up in the last 24 hours, all starting with an episode of Big Swole's "Swole World" show that aired on Call-In. During the episode, the former AEW star called out All Elite Wrestling for a lack of diversity and revealed it was one of the leading factors in her departure earlier this year.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Cody Rhodes Retains TNT Championship on 2021's Final Rampage

Tonight's main event of AEW Rampage was a big match for the TNT Championship between Champion Cody Rhodes and Ethan Page, and Page started out with a body shot but Rhodes was fired up and slammed him down to the mat and then brought him down again into a side headlock. Page got some help from Dan Lambert early on and that helped Page hit a Suplex and go for a pin, but he only got a 1 count. Rhodes did look a little stunned though, and Page kept hammering him with punches until Arn Anderson did some interfering of his own. Rhodes took advantage and hit a dropkick and then hit a big right hand to the top of Page's head. He then went for the Cross Rhodes but Page evaded it and hit a Flying Shoulder Tackle to send Rhodes hard down to the floor.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Has Made a Change to His Name

Seth Rollins has successfully transformed his person several times, and his latest evolution has resulted in his middle name being changed. Fans first learned of this in a new Top 25 matches of 2021 list from WWE, which referred to Rollins as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Then the new name popped up on advertisements for Day 1, and now Rollins has confirmed the new name is officially part of his ring name. He confirmed the news in a tweet, saying "Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes", so it appears that the Freakin name will be sticking around.
WWE
ComicBook

Upcoming Xbox Series X Exclusive May Be in Development Trouble

A major exclusive coming to Xbox Series X in the future is reportedly going through a tumultuous development cycle. That game in question happens to be Everwild, which is a new project from Rare, the studio that most recently released Sea of Thieves. Despite announcing Everwild all the way back in 2019, Rare hasn't said much about the game. In addition, some shifts at the company have led some fans to believe that the title could be in a bit of trouble. According to one trustable reporter, those concerns seem to be well-placed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WWE Reveals New Match For Day 1

WWE's Day 1 event is happening later this week, and the card is stacked with matches for Championship gold. Now the event has received an additional match as part. of the pre-show, and the match will see Cesaro and Ricochet teaming up against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. This match stems from the recent 12 Man Gauntlet match held on Christmas Eve, which saw Sheamus, Cesaro, and Ricochet all involved for a chance to compete for the Intercontinental Contender spot. Things didn't exactly pan out for everyone involved in the match, and now they will face off against each other at Day 1.
WWE
FanSided

Big Swole vs Trish Adora set for In Grapitol We Trust

Since the announcement of her departure from All Elite wrestling, Big Swole has been a major talking point across the wrestling industry. She will be taking part in one of the two main events for "In Grapitol We Trust" when she takes on wrestling standout, Trish Adora.
WWE

