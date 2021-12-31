Thousands flock to Sun Bowl game despite poor weather conditions

KVIA A view from the end zone of fans at the Sun Bowl game.

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite constant rain and cold temperatures, nothing stopped thousands of fans from flocking to Sun Bowl stadium.

Fans traveled to watch the game from different portions of the country including Washington, Michigan and Florida.

El Pasoans also made it out to the game- most of them came prepared to weather the rain.

ABC-7 talked to some El Pasoans who said they would come again under these same conditions.

“We try to come every year. We just like to support all the teams that come from different parts of the cities. I am used to the rain. I am used to the cold weather, this is normal for me,” Paul Fraire said.

Another El Pasoan, Rudy Ortega agreed.

“It’s a great turnout, people should come out, it’s not that bad,” he said.

Washington State Fans also made it to the Borderland to watch the game.

One family came to support their son who is senior playing for the Cougars.

“I am from Seattle, Washington. My son Justus Rogers is playing right now. He is # 37 and we are here to just finish off a good year. We have had a lot of adversity, but these kids have overcome,” Mike Rogers said.

University of Miami fans were also spotted in the crowd. One fan telling ABC-7 that she was devastated that her team cancelled, but she still decided to come out to the game.

“We just have to make the best of it and now we’re are pulling for Central Michigan.”

Jim Batcheller, director of the Chippewa Marching Band, said that the band was not impacted by the weather.

Batcheller told ABC-7 that only a small group of band members were able to travel to the game; approximately 40 band members. He said that many members weren’t able to find flights to the region, but he said that senior band members were able to make it out.

The head coach of the CMU Dance Team, Amy Bunting, told ABC-7 that they also came prepared when it came to their attire.

“We are Michiganders, so we dance and cheer in all weather and so this is really nothing - we came to dance and ready to play,” she said.

