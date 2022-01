NORFOLK, Va. — December 28, 1981: it was a history-making day for science, and it happened right in our backyard. It was the day Elizabeth Carr became the first baby born in the U.S. from in vitro fertilization (IVF). The procedure -- actually using a petri dish and not a "test-tube" -- took place at Eastern Virginia Medical School and Elizabeth was delivered at Norfolk General Hospital.

