Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Whitehaven Friday night.

According to police, the shooting took place at 1820 Baroness after 6 p.m. A male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.