Blue Lake, CA

Missing 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake

By Christinna Bautista
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqZys_0daEoEfo00
Courtesy: Kat Young

TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Currently, a Search and Rescue for 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for him after failing to return home from recreating in Trinidad yesterday afternoon.

Lewis is believed to have possibly entered the ocean in his canoe near the Trinidad Harbor sometime between 10 A.M. and noon. A witness mentioned they saw him at the beach, and Lewis told the witness he was getting ready to hide a treasure at a sea stack for a treasure hunt he was planning for family and friends.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Special Services deputies, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Search Rescue Posse, the United States Coast Guard, and California State Parks are currently searching the surrounding beaches and ocean for any sign of Lewis.

They use the Coast Guard Helicopters, the Coast Guard cutter, and small boats and search on foot.

Hunter Lewis is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

And Lewis’ canoe is described as a 15-foot fiberglass canoe with a green exterior.

“We found his vehicle here yesterday at the Trinidad harbor parking, and it is still here, but we were able to get in it and find his phone. Please look around if yPleaseoat come out and help us look or look on the beach when you are here. It’s lower tide and, it’s safer for people to look. That’s all we can ask for,” said Kinsley Rolph, Lewis’s Girlfriend.

Anyone who saw Lewis in the Trinidad area yesterday or has any information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.

High-value French Bulldog Puppies Stolen from a Fortuna Home

FORTUNA, Calif, (KIEM)- An unknown suspect broke into a Fortuna home early Wednesday morning. A resident in the home said she heard noises coming from downstairs and a loud whelp from her litter of French Bulldog puppies. When she made it downstairs, nothing from her home was missing other than her entire littler. “My window was […] The post High-value French Bulldog Puppies Stolen from a Fortuna Home appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
Local Organizations Increasing Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Human trafficking is a large black market crime all over the country. It is prevalent in several areas on the north coast such as Humboldt County, although it is hardly seen. Often the women and young children who have fallen victim to the crime aren’t aware of it. Pattie Thomas, the […] The post Local Organizations Increasing Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking in Humboldt County appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
