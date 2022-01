The Kings will have their entire roster available when they play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Mavericks will not. Rookie center Neemias Queta cleared NBA health and safety protocols Thursday, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. Queta, the first player from Portugal to appear in an NBA game, was the last of the Kings to come out of the league’s protocol system. De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Marvin Bagley III, Louis King and Alex Len were cleared earlier this week.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO