Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl with what appeared to be a serious right ankle injury. Corral — who rushed and passed for 31 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards this season — was injured when he was sacked by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell on a third-down pass attempt. He was helped to the sideline by trainers, then taken to the locker room for X-rays, according to the ESPN broadcast.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO