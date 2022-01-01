ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRTY Presents DRTY POWERCUT

skiddle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re buzzing to announce PRTY does DIRTY POWERCUT with a SPECIAL GUEST Calvin Logue , Jezza & Jod B2B and Adam Drummond on 1st...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

IardHendre presents ANONWT

8:00pm til 2:30am (last entry 11:00pm) ANONWT returns after a long break with a banger. Back to the hall for another night of techno this festive Season.
skiddle.com

DNREvents Presents La’Sheff Gala✨

DNREvents Presents La'Sheff Gala✨ x THE10KClub Collaboration 🥂 Boxing Day Special 2021 - 🕺🏾💃🏾🥂.
skiddle.com

SL Presents: NYE 2021

The best underground music spanning three rooms in one of Cornwalls biggest nightclubs. Silver Linings returns for the biggest night of the year. Three rooms, three grooves.
skiddle.com

TRMNL presents MARCO CAROLA

3:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 6:00pm) TRMNL presents MARCO CAROLA - On Wednesday 29th December we shut down Oxford St & LAB11 for our biggest party ever.
skiddle.com

Get Me Lit | | NYE PARTY

9:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) London Top DJs playing the best in Hip Hop, RnB, Bashment, Soca, Trap, UK Music & Club Classics.
skiddle.com

Bushrocker HiFi presents: Jungle Cakes NYE

Bushrocker HiFi presents: Jungle Cakes NYE on Friday 31st December 2021 at Kanteena in Lancaster!
skiddle.com

All About Da Boogie New Year Party w/DJ’s Perry Louis + Aitch B

Time to crack open the soul and righteously flow, as DJs Perry Louis and Aitch B take you to the church of boogie, for an all day get down, Free Entry. ALL ABOUT DA BOOGIE NEW YEAR PARTY! Sun Jan 02 - It's time to crack open the soul and righteously flow, as legendary DJs PERRY LOUIS (Jazzcotech) and AITCH B (Soul 360) take you to the church of boogie, for an all day get down, deep inside the Lounge, where It's ALL ABOUT DA BOOGIE, Free Entry at The CLF Art Lounge & Roof Garden.
newschain

Dinosaurs and samba bands to perform at scaled-down return of New Year parade

Dinosaurs, samba bands and chart-topping singers are preparing to strut the streets of central London for a scaled-down return of the New Year’s Day Parade. The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking, indie musician Michael Armstrong and West End star Marisha Wallace will entertain a live audience at the event in Waterloo Place, which will also be live-streamed, from 1pm.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to "SDAB" featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking's depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk.
HollywoodLife

De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
thesource.com

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
NME

Watch Ed Sheeran perform a capella version of ‘Afterglow’ in a church

Ed Sheeran has shared an a capella performance of his 2020 track ‘Afterglow’, recorded in a church – check it out below. As Sheeran pointed out, the version – which sees him joined by a chorus of voices for an atmospheric take on the track – was released to celebrate one year since the track came out.
JamBase

Khruangbin Cancels New Year’s Eve Concert In Houston

Khruangbin’s hometown New Year’s Eve concert has been canceled. The show was slated to take place at Houston’s recently opened 713 Music Hall on December 31. Khruangbin’s NYE show was set to feature DJ sets by Aidan Kennedy and. . Tickets to the concert will be...
