Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (10-5) need just one more win to lock up the AFC South. They’ll try and do that on Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins (8-7), who have won seven straight games. COVID-19 CONCERNS: The week didn’t start off well for the Titans, as tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver […]

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO