ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Rare Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22B Coupe Seized Under ‘Proceeds Of Crime’ Auctioned By Australian Gov

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exceptionally rare 1998 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22B is being auctioned off in Australia and has a rather interesting history. Subaru built just 425 examples of the WRX STI 22B and this one is number 132. However, it is not being sold by a private collector like one...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Subaru STI E-RA Electric Concept Heading To Tokyo Auto Salon With WRX STI Concept

Subaru will be taking the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon by storm next month with the unveiling of several sporty concepts. Chief of which will be the STI E-RA "for the carbon-neutral era," which tells us it will do without an internal combustion engine and embrace a purely electric powertrain. The showcar will signal the launch of an internal project to develop a high-performance EV, which should eventually come to fruition.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2023 Subaru WRX STI Will Probably Look Something Like This

Subaru announced today it plans to bring a total of five vehicles, including four STI-branded concepts, to next year's Tokyo Auto Salon. Among them is a very production-looking WRX S4 STI concept and an all-electric concept called the STI E-RA. The company says the car above is based on the...
CARS
Carscoops

These Two Subaru Impreza WRX STI Type Rs Are Proper Road-Going Rally Cars

A pair of stunning Subaru Impreza WRX STI Type Rs are currently up for auction on Collecting Cars. The first car is a 1999 model and currently resides in Hong Kong. It is finished in Aspen White and sports 17-inch STI forged monoblock Rays wheels and has been modified with Cusco suspension, GRB STI brakes, Recaro front seats, a GDB steering wheel, and a Defi boost gauge.
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

Why the 2022 Subaru WRX Has Those Controversial Black Plastic Fender Flares

There have been a lot of mixed responses to the fifth-generation Subaru WRX's design. Those who can't seem to stomach it mostly appear to take issue with the new-for-2022 unpainted black plastic fender flares at all four corners. Subaru claims there's a good reason for the styling choice. Road &...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Subaru Impreza#Auction#Vehicles#Australian#Wrx#Liquid Asset Management#The Federal Government#Motor#British#Japanese
CarBuzz.com

It's Time We Stop Calling The Subaru WRX A Rally Car For The Road

I can already see hear the stampede and see the vape clouds on the horizon as Subaru fanboys start hunting me down, but I'm going to come out and say it. Your 2022 Subaru WRX is not a rally car for the road. Heck, it isn't even a rally car at all. The embargoes lifted earlier this week on the first driving impressions of the all-new Subaru WRX, the second generation since the moniker went standalone after being offered as a performance trim on the Impreza for little more than two decades. All across the internet I saw headlines calling it a "rally car for the road", and it got me thinking, when last did I hear or see anything about Subaru competing in the World Rally Championship? You know, the pinnacle of rallying where the original WRX and WRX STi made themselves famous?
CARS
Greater Milwaukee Today

2022 Subaru WRX's improved handling and steering shine in sporty compact sedan

New steering and suspension give the new 2022 Subaru WRX compact performance sedan the best combination of handling and comfort yet as the legendary all-wheel-drive sportster begins its fifth generation. The horizontally opposed four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engine grows a full 20%, from 2.0L to 2.4L, but output is nearly unchanged.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Things You Should Know About The Subaru WRX

Before the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, the Golf R, and the Ford Focus RS came another crazy fast all-wheel-drive take on a family car. The Subaru Impreza WRX, now simply the Subaru WRX, was a pivotal car for Subaru and a pivotal point for car culture. For Subaru, it put the brand's logo on the map worldwide through its success in rallying and, for car culture, it brought a new type of performance to the road. It showed you didn't need to be a supercar to be fast, and that you didn't need to be slow to be affordable and practical. And the icing on the cake was an all-wheel-drive system that could tackle any loose surface, just like the rally car. Now, it's sold as a separate model from the Impreza but still holds true to the recipe of a turbocharged boxer engine, an all-wheel-drive system, and a ton of practicality. Having just driven the new WRX and with a new WRX STI imminent, here's everything you need to know about the WRX.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Australia
CarBuzz.com

There's Science Behind The 2022 Subaru WRX's Fugly Fender Flares

The Subaru WRX has never been a classically beautiful car, but fans across the world have overlooked, and in some cases fallen in love with, the look of this feisty AWD Japanese sports car. In its current form, the WRX looks arguably better than ever before, but the reveal of the 2022 model has some people up in arms. Why? Just look at those black plastic fender flares. Some have already fixed the issue in digital renderings, and the fact that a WRX wagon might be on its way has settled some angry feelings, but few actually know why they're there in the first place, so allow us to enlighten you.
SCIENCE
fastcar.co.uk

BAGGED SUBARU WRX STI – MODERN FAMILY

Who says you need a boring Qashqai to drop the kids off at school? This bagged Subaru WRX STI proves you can be sensible and silly at the same time. Feature from Fast Car. Words: Dan Bevis. Photos: Daniel Pullen. There was a time when it looked like the UK...
BUYING CARS
carthrottle.com

Nissan Z Prototype Has Impromptu 'Race' With Subaru WRX STI

A WRX STI driver filmed a prototype version of the 370Z's replacement easily pulling ahead on the highway. If you’re into cars, the natural reaction to spotting a development prototype while out for a drive is to bark at your passenger to start filming or taking photos. A Subaru WRX STI driver went one step further after spying a Nissan Z on a highway recently, deciding to race the thing.
CARS
Carscoops

A VW Amarok Somehow Ended Up In The USA Where It Sold For $45k

For those familiar with the United States’ car import laws, you’re probably aware that vehicles must be at least 25 years old in order to get them into the country (with a few exceptions). Given that, you could probably imagine our surprise when we stumbled upon a 2017 VW Amarok, a four-year-old pickup truck never available in the US that was up for sale at a Michigan dealership.
BUYING CARS
JustLuxe.com

This Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Just Sold At Auction

Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
BUYING CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Not a rare Ferrari or a bespoke Rolls Royce – Selling for $22 million this McLaren is the most expensive car at auction in 2021.

Unless you have absolutely no interest in automobiles, I don’t need to remind you how special the McLaren F1 is! The legendary British supercar was unveiled in May 1992, which means it’ll turn 30 in a few months. Designed by Gordan Murray and built by the same engineers who worked for the incredibly successful Formula 1 team, the McLaren F1 was destined to be one of the greatest automobiles ever made. It shouldn’t be a suspire that the supercar that held the title of the world’s fastest production car for 12 years is amongst the most desirable cars for collectors. At the 2021 Pebble Beach auction, a McLaren F1 was sold for $20.5 million, which ended up setting several new records just like the F1.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The 22 new cars we’re most excited about in 2022

The final petrol-powered Lotus launches this year – but it promises to send pistons out with, well, a bang. The Emira is a supercar lookalike for sports car money, and is off to a flier by being so much prettier than Porsche’s ageing Cayman. Then there are the powertrain choices: first up a supercharged V6 manual, to be followed by an AMG-spec four-cylinder turbo.
CARS
BBC

Watch: Rare pink handfish spotted in Australian waters

An extremely rare pink handfish has been spotted in Tasman Fracture Marine Park, a wild and remote part of Australian waters. The species, recently listed as endangered, was last spotted by a diver on the Tasman Peninsula in 1999.
ANIMALS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Subaru WRX, 2024 BMW 5-Series, Flying Mustang: This Week's Top Photos

A redesigned Subaru WRX has arrived for the 2022 model year, and we've tested it. The compact performance sedan features an evolutionary look but boasts both a new platform and powertrain. Dodge launched a range of performance parts under the Direct Connection banner. There are parts for the driveline, powertrain...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy