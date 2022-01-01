Rare Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22B Coupe Seized Under ‘Proceeds Of Crime’ Auctioned By Australian Gov

Before the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, the Golf R, and the Ford Focus RS came another crazy fast all-wheel-drive take on a family car. The Subaru Impreza WRX, now simply the Subaru WRX, was a pivotal car for Subaru and a pivotal point for car culture. For Subaru, it put the brand's logo on the map worldwide through its success in rallying and, for car culture, it brought a new type of performance to the road. It showed you didn't need to be a supercar to be fast, and that you didn't need to be slow to be affordable and practical. And the icing on the cake was an all-wheel-drive system that could tackle any loose surface, just like the rally car. Now, it's sold as a separate model from the Impreza but still holds true to the recipe of a turbocharged boxer engine, an all-wheel-drive system, and a ton of practicality. Having just driven the new WRX and with a new WRX STI imminent, here's everything you need to know about the WRX.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO