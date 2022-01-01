Betty White: In her own words

We all know that Betty White had an incredible career that spanned more than 70 years, but she also lived quite the personal life — she was married three times. The Golden Girls alum, who died at age 99 in December 2021, first tied the knot to a man named Dick Barker, which was then followed by a marriage to Lane Allen and then a longtime marriage to Allen Ludden. While the legend did not have any biological children during her relationships, she is a stepmom to her third husband’s kids — David, 71, Martha, 69, and Sarah, 67 — and continues in her role ever since Allen passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO