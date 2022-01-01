ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White: In her own words

Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Betty White
Closer Weekly

Betty White Has Been Married 3 Times — Get to Know the ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Husbands!

We all know that Betty White had an incredible career that spanned more than 70 years, but she also lived quite the personal life — she was married three times. The Golden Girls alum, who died at age 99 in December 2021, first tied the knot to a man named Dick Barker, which was then followed by a marriage to Lane Allen and then a longtime marriage to Allen Ludden. While the legend did not have any biological children during her relationships, she is a stepmom to her third husband’s kids — David, 71, Martha, 69, and Sarah, 67 — and continues in her role ever since Allen passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.
Food & Wine

Betty White Says the Key to Her Diet Is 'to Avoid Anything Green'

Here's a tip for all you soon-to-be-centenarians out there: If you want to make headlines, have a good answer locked and loaded for the secret to your longevity. Not something boring like love and happiness; something wild and fun. Examples that have worked in the past: a daily Guinness, Hershey's chocolate, and Johnnie Walker. (Another tip: Plugging a specific brand is a good way to get free stuff!)
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s 6 Best Musical Moments

Betty White, who racked up an extensive list of accolades during her iconic career in show business, died Friday at age 99. Among her many accomplishments was a 2011 Grammy Award for best spoken word album for a recording of her book If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t). Also, the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 said she held the record for longest TV career for an entertainer (female). But America’s sweetheart also shared her talent for singing (and rapping!) with the world throughout the years. We’ve rounded up six of her best musical moments below. 1. “Getting to...
KTVZ

Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

Betty White, a national treasure, is just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. The award-winning actress spoke to People Magazine ahead of the milestone, saying, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” White said.
womenworking.com

Betty White: A Woman Who Kept Going, No Matter What

I have no regrets at all. None. I consider myself to be the luckiest old broad on two feet. Betty White has sadly passed away at 99 years old, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Fans will never forget the Golden Girls star’s incredible contributions to entertainment,...
NBC News

Betty White never went out of style. Here's why.

Hollywood is a fickle town — and the television business is no exception. Big hits come and go, small-screen heroes rise and fall, public tastes ebb and flow. But the late Betty White, who died Friday at 99, gleefully defied the unwritten rules of American television stardom. She was a mainstay of the medium for seven decades, perpetually relevant and perennially beloved.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
NBC News

