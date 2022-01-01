Campaign aims to honor all-Black female WWII unit

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.

