United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream

Poster Image by Gary Ellis. Kicking off on January 15, jazz fans in and around Tacoma will be able to catch the first show in a brand-new monthly series presented by the B Sharp Music Society. Live from the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, the first show sees two lauded headliners: the tenor sax stylings of Pete Christlieb and his wife trombonist Linda Small, in concert with their quintet. If you’re itching to get out of the house this January, this is the perfect opportunity to expose you and your family and friends to everything that you already love about jazz, live music, and this dynamic genre as an art.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO