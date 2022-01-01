ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream

pbs.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin host Chita Rivera for a concert taped at...

www.pbs.org

culturemap.com

Turtle Creek Chorale presents An Evening with David Archuleta

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Turtle Creek Chorale will present world-renowned artist David Archuleta for a very special, one-night-only holiday engagement. Archuleeta, who became a worldwide sensation during his appearance on American Idol, has gone on to a successful recording career and thrills audiences with his silky voice, charming personality, and inspirational music.
thelosangelesbeat.com

American Ballet Theatre’s “Nutcracker” is a Holiday Dream

For many of us, the spirit of the holiday season really kicks off with a live performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” American Ballet Theatre’s enchanting version of this timeless classic is currently playing at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa. More than 100 performers take the stage...
NPR

Watch Jazz Night in America's tribute to the icons lost in 2021

If the last two years have taught us anything, it would have to be finding a (shaky, perhaps) balance between celebrating life while continuing to grieve. This year, the music community bid farewell to more than 50 jazz icons; amongst them were people who changed the way we experience jazz forever, from Chick Corea and Dr. Lonnie Smith to George Wein and Greg Tate. Their music, performances, words and impact endure, allowing us further opportunities to introduce new ears to the genre and to grow alongside their legacies.
Punknews.org

American Thrills release new song, “Alive and Well”

American Thrills have released a new song. The song is called "Alive and Well" and is their first single since signing with Wiretap Records earlier this month. American Thrills released Old Things earlier this year. Check out the song below.
JamBase

David Byrne Adds Talking Heads Songs To Modified ‘American Utopia’ Show

David Byrne’s American Utopia Broadway production debuted a modified production on Tuesday night featuring a setlist comprising many Talking Heads songs not normally part of the show. The altered performance was due to several members of the band testing positive for COVID-19. The production had been shut down since...
CBS News

Beethoven's Ninth: The coda to an epic life in music

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.
earshot.org

Jazz on J Street

Poster Image by Gary Ellis. Kicking off on January 15, jazz fans in and around Tacoma will be able to catch the first show in a brand-new monthly series presented by the B Sharp Music Society. Live from the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, the first show sees two lauded headliners: the tenor sax stylings of Pete Christlieb and his wife trombonist Linda Small, in concert with their quintet. If you’re itching to get out of the house this January, this is the perfect opportunity to expose you and your family and friends to everything that you already love about jazz, live music, and this dynamic genre as an art.
Billboard

Concerts’ Comeback Brought a Record Year for Latin Tours

In February, when Maluma unveiled details of his 24-city Papi Juancho tour, at the time it was the biggest and most ambitious announcement yet, for any genre, as concerts began returning from the pandemic shut down in the United States. “It was difficult to go back on stage during COVID,”...
WOUB

County music legend Roy Clark hosts “COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC)” – Jan. 1 at 9:30 pm

COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC) – Country Music Legend Roy Clark Hosts a Reunion Featuring Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, BJ Thomas and More – Country pop legends unite to perform their biggest and best-loved hit recordings from the 1950s, 60s and 70s in this MY MUSIC special. County music legend Roy Clark hosts this emotional trip down three decades of memory lane. New performances from Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, Bill Anderson, BJ Thomas, the Bellamy Brothers, the Browns and more are intermixed with full-length vintage gems from the vaults.
NPR

Norah Jones captures the nostalgia and magic of Christmas

The holidays are a time for family, friends and — for a lot of people — the familiar. Those cookies you always make for the kids. The decorations you dig up from under the stairs. And the music. These traditions are what make the holidays feel like the...
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: Celebrities cover pop songs in splashy ‘Sing 2’

Fans of “Sing” — and the loveable musical act-promoting koala bear named Buster Moon voiced by Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey in the sequel “Sing 2” — will know what I mean. “Sing 2” is a new release in theaters and the follow-up to the 2016...
countryfancast.com

Brad Paisley Celebrity (Music Video and Song Details)

Watch country star Brad Paisley's music video for "Celebrity" featuring several interesting guest appearances . . . The Brad Paisley Celebrity song was released in 2003 as a single from his album “Mud on the Tires”. This song takes a humorous look at show business and the various issues that entertainers encounter and pokes fun at fame from Reality TV shows. The song and music video pokes fun at the popular American Idol TV series. Brad Paisley took a comical aim at the series with this song that takes a shot at the excesses of being in the public eye. William Shatner parodies the Simon Cowell role, with appearances from Jason Alexander, Jim Belushi, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Bachelor star Trista Rehn.
allkpop.com

K-Pop Songs That Celebrate The Christmas Spirit

TWICE – “Merry & Happy”. EXO-K – "The First Snow" Park Bom & Lee Hi - "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Stray Kids – "Christmas EveL" There are many wonderful K-Pop Christmas songs. I hope I got some of your favorites on the list. But if not, then please share it here with all of us.
kpopstarz.com

Listen: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Releases Christmas Song 'Sweet Dreams'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has dropped a surprise Christmas song, "Sweet Dreams," as a gift for the fans - listen to the track below. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) Surprises Fans with First-Ever Christmas Song 'Sweet Dreams'. On Dec. 22, Big Hit's boy group gifted fans with their first-ever Christmas track,...
